Chris Harris signed with the Denver Broncos in 2011 as an undrafted free agent. From that point on, Harris would have an illustrious 12-year career in the NFL, becoming one of the best corners in football and receiving multiple accolades along the way.

On Tuesday, Harris announced that he would retire and end his NFL career (via Denver Gazette):

I just waited a year and I stayed in shape, but I realized that everybody was pretty much moving on with the younger players, the younger wave... So I thought it would be great to just call it an end.

For as great as Harris was during his time in the league, father time catches up to everybody at some point. As Harris pointed out himself, teams had begun moving on to younger players, and it seems he realized that the call to action for the 2024 season wasn't going to come. The Broncos are on a youth-kick as they enter a new era, so his old home was always going to be an unlikely partner for the 2023 season.

Chris Harris' Illustrious NFL Career

Harris cemented his legacy over his 12 years in the league

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Harris made the rest of the NFL regret their decision not to draft him. Harris thrived with the Broncos, and spent the prime of his career there. In total, he spent nine years in Denver, where he was one of their most important defenders. Harris also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints towards the end of his career.

Chris Harris' Career Statistics Stat Category Career Production Games 172 Interceptions 22 Passes Defended 97 Forced Fumbles 7 Tackles 621 Tackles For Loss 25

Harris made a name for himself, and he did it the hard way. After going undrafted, the chances of a player having a career as successful as Harris did is very rare. It takes hard work and determination, and those are two traits that Harris carried onto the field with him.

During his career, he played with passion, tenacity and physicality. Even though he became a star, he never let go of the mentality that got him there. Harris recorded a lot of accolades during his career, and he talked a bit about that with the Gazette:

I was able to accomplish pretty much everything,... The only award I didn't win was Defensive Player of the Year. Getting All-Decade was the top thing. I feel definitely blessed, especially coming in as undrafted. I pretty much had to fight through all my career and being able to overcome that, that's one thing I'm definitely happy for.

Harris is right, he did accomplish pretty much everything. He made the Pro Bowl four times in his career, in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018. During his incredible run from 2014-16, he made Second-Team All-Pro twice, and landed on the First-Team in 2016.

Harris was especially impactful during the 2015 season, in which he formed a key part of the Broncos' "No-Fly Zone" secondary, alongside Talib, T.J. Ward, and Darian Stewart. Those four were incredible throughout their time together, and helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl win over the Cam Newton-led Carolina Panthers in 2015. In terms of accomplishments, Harris has a long list to show off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Chris Harris Jr. was a premiere CB in the NFL from 2012-2018, a span during which he amassed 18 interceptions (T-8th most among CBs) and 74 passes defended (10th) in 101 starts (5th).

Harris was 33 years old after the 2022 NFL season. His one season in New Orleans had come to an end. Harris wanted to play, and even though he never received a call, the former All-Pro kept himself in shape in case a team needed him. Unfortunately, that didn't happen last year, and hasn't happened during this offseason either. As a result, Harris decided to hang 'em up.

With a Super Bowl ring, numerous All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, a spot on the exclusive NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, and a reputation that spoke for itself, Harris is undoubtedly one of the greatest undrafted players ever to grace the NFL gridiron.

