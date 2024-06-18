Highlights David Bakhtiari, a free agent, aims to return for 2024 season after injuries.

Many teams have pressing needs at left tackle, making Bakhtiari a potential top target.

Possible landing spots for Bakhtiari include the Patriots, Chiefs, and Commanders.

David Bakhtiari is a three-time NFL Pro Bowler and five-time AP All-Pro left tackle who provided strong performances for years as Aaron Rodgers' blindside protection on the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, a string of injuries has seen him sidelined more often than not the past few seasons.

However, despite his recent injury misfortune and his release from Green Bay, the former All-Pro made it clear he still wants to play in the NFL:

My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what. I'm not a reliever guy, I am your cornerstone guy. Someone that's not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years.

Now a free agent, Bakhtiari believes he still has something left in the tank and wants to return for a couple more years.

Related 3 Best Offseason Moves for the Green Bay Packers The Green Bay Packers look to build off a strong finish to the 2023 season, and their acquisitions this summer significantly improved their roster.

David Bakhtiari Looking For Another LT Spot

The 32-year-old veteran spent 2023 recovering from a knee cartilage injury

Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are just a few premium positions in the NFL. Quarterback and edge rusher are the top two, followed closely by cornerback and left tackle. Teams build around these positions, and a weakness in any of them is hard to compensate for. It's rare that a high level performer at one of these spots hits the open market.

On December 31st, 2020, at the tail end of an All-Pro campaign, Bakhtiari tore his left ACL and has been on and off the field ever since. He played just one game in 2021, made 11 starts in 2022 before undergoing an emergency appendectomy, and played one game this past season before undergoing cartilage surgery, treating a complication from his previous ACL injury.

The past few seasons have been rough on the veteran lineman, but in an interview on Adam Schefter's podcast, he stated his intent to get back in the league and play out the rest of his career.

Speaking on his most recent surgery, Bakthiari is relieved it is now behind him.

Look, I've been gritting through it for three years. I'm in constant pain. I'm so happy now to be on the other side of it and get the actual surgery that I needed because my knee was not in a good place.

He's reportedly progressing well in his recovery, and eying a return to the field to start for the 2024 season.

If he's healthy, Bakhtiari would be a boon to many offensive line groups in the league, and he wants to be a "cornerstone" piece once again. For years, he was a top performer at left tackle, and after being released by Green Bay this March, he's a free agent, open to negotiating with NFL teams.

Coming out of Colorado, he was a three-year starter at left tackle who earned All-Pac 12 Honors. He went on to be selected in the fourth round by Green Bay, where he started 131 games on the blindside beginning in his rookie year.

His consistent, steady success on the field was only recently interrupted by several years of injury, but at 32 is an old age for a tackle. Tackles regularly play into their late 30's, so his goal of playing more football is not far-fetched in the slightest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: David Bakhtiari has missed 38 games in the last three seasons.

The question of course lies with the status of his knee, but a player of his caliber being available at this point in the year is a big deal to NFL teams.

While there are other options on the market like D.J. Humphries, Donovan Smith and Charles Leno, Bakhtiari easily has the highest upside of the group, and the most proven production behind him.

If he's good to go by the start of the year, he'll have a place on a roster, and is likely a holdup in the LT market for the rest of those guys as teams evaluate his health. While fans would likely love to see a reunion in Green Bay, his release this offseason appears to preclude that option.

Potential Landing Spots

New England Patriots

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots offensive line is in dire straits, and they have Drake Maye, the third overall pick, to protect at QB. They have Chukwuma Okorafor penciled in at LT, but he's a career RT from Pittsburgh who has just three full seasons starting, and hasn't played on the left side since his senior year at Western Michigan in 2017.

They invested a third round pick in Caedan Wallace during the 2024 NFL Draft, but he played all four years at RT at Penn State. Behind him is Calvin Anderson, who's appeared in action as a swing tackle with the Denver Broncos.

Bakhtiari would immediately upgrade this position, and help them keep Maye on his feet as he develops.

Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs let Donovan Smith walk in free agency, preferring to rely on younger options at left tackle. They have 2023 third rounder Wanya Morris, who started four games as a rookie, and 2024 second rounder Kinglsey Suamataia waiting in the wings.

At this point in their dynasty, they might prefer to develop younger talent at a premium position and spend that money elsewhere, but as we saw in the Chiefs' loss to the Bucs in Super Bowl 55, Mahomes can only do so much under fire for so long.

If they want to bring in a sterling blindside guardian to protect their franchise, he'd be the perfect fit as Kansas City looks to maximize their Super Bowl window.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the 2nd overall pick in this year's draft, and they have some major questions on their offensive line surrounding him. After letting Charles Leno walk in free agency, their plan is to insert career swing tackle Cornelius Lucas on the left side.

Lucas has played in 115 NFL games, starting 47 with experience on both sides, and while he's one of the premiere swing tackles in the league, it is a gamble to cement him as a starter in front of a rookie QB.

While he wouldn't be contending for a ring right off the bat in Washington, he'd be a massive upgrade to this room, and pave the way for a new era of football in DC.

Source: ESPN

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.