The San Francisco 49ers not only lost Super Bowl 58, they also lost starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw to an Achilles injury.

While Greenlaw is expected back sometime this year, he won't be ready for the start of the season. The team signed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell this offseason, and he is eager to impress his new team (via: Justin Melo from the 49ers Web Zone):

They called me and told me they wanted me. It was a really good opportunity for myself to join a contender. I’m just trying to make the most of it. I don’t have any expectations really. I’m just trying to impress this coaching staff and let the chips fall where they may.

Campbell was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In addition to the Falcons, the linebacker has also suited up for the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers. Campbell's quote is definitely a breath of fresh air for the 49ers faithful, who have been dealing with nothing but Brandon Aiyuk hold out updates in recent weeks.

Campbell Is an Experienced Veteran

The former Packer was named a 1st-Team All-Pro following the 2021 season

Campbell is now entering his ninth year in the NFL. While he has always been a solid starter, he took his career to a new level in 2021 after signing a one-year deal with the Packers. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2021 after notching 146 tackles, and the Packers rewarded him with a five-year, $50 million deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: De'Vondre Campbell is a do-it-all linebacker that you don't see too often anymore. In 2021, he became just the seventh player in NFL history to notch 100+ solo tackles, 2+ sacks, 5+ TFLs, 2+ interceptions, 2+ forced fumbles, and 1+ fumble recovery. The others were Shaquille Leonard, Navorro Bowman, Lavonte David, Keith Bulluck, Keith Brooking, and Derrick Brooks.

While Campbell remained a strong starter for the Packers after 2021, his numbers have dipped a bit. Over his 11 starts in the 2023 season, the linebacker made 75 tackles and didn't record a sack. The Packers made the decision to waive Campbell following the season.

The 49ers didn't take long to acquire the linebacker, signing him just days after he was cut by the Packers. Campbell signed a one-year deal with San Francisco that will pay him $5 million. If Campbell is able to have a successful season for the Niners, he could seek a new contract in 2025.

Campbell will be joining one of the best defenses in the NFL. The team only allowed 89.7 rushing yards per game last year, the third-best figure in the league. The new linebacker will also have the opportunity to play next to Fred Warner, another First-Team All-Pro, though Warner earned the distinction in three of the last four seasons.

