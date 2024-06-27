Highlights Ronnie Stanley feels "more like himself" heading into the 2024 season.

Stanley took a pay cut to stay in Baltimore.

A healthy Stanley would improve the Ravens offense and rushing attack.

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has dealt with injuries throughout his professional career, having never played an entire season. He played 13 games in 2023, 11 in 2022, and seven between 2020 and 2021.

However, as he heads into his 30s, Stanley spoke with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic [h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk] and provided some positive comments about how he’s feeling heading into the 2024 season.

“I would just say I’ve been feeling more like myself than I have in previous years. For the most part, just to be able to feel like myself physically has made me a lot happier. I guess being in that state when I was younger, it wasn’t as savory as a moment or savory as a time, just knowing that, “OK, your career could have been over after one play,” and not knowing if I was ever going to feel like that again physically or athletically. To truly feel like that and be out there and just notice myself getting better every day and feeling more like my old self every day, it definitely makes me happy.”

Reflecting on Stanley's NFL Career

Stanley was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

Heading into the 2024 season, Stanley cut his base salary from $11 million to $3 million with numerous incentives that would allow him to get close to that $11 million mark.

This comes as Stanley has been far from the most reliable offensive tackle option. In the NFL, the best ability you can have is availability, and that simply hasn't been Stanley since he came into the league in 2016 as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Stanley has never played a full season in the NFL.

Ronnie Stanley Games Played Per Season Year Team Games Played 2016 BAL 12 2017 BAL 15 2018 BAL 15 2019 BAL 14 2020 BAL 6 2021 BAL 1 2022 BAL 11 2023 BAL 13

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since Stanley came into the NFL, there have been 131 games played from 2016 to 2023. He's played just 87 (66.4%).

Stanley took the pay cut without any issue, saying he “just wouldn’t have personally felt good about leaving Baltimore” after his injury issues.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stanley has played 3,341 pass-blocking snaps in his career and has allowed just five sacks.

Stanley at full health always makes the Ravens a better team, and having that presence will also help what is expected to be an improved rushing attack with Lamar Jackson at quarterback and losing some weight this offseason and the addition of former Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

While we remain optimistic that Stanley will stay healthy all year, he's now 30 years old and has never done it in his career. If the Ravens can get him for the bulk of the year and during the postseason, that would be helpful in their quest to win their next championship.

Source: Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.