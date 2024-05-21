Highlights All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is visiting the Baltimore Ravens, who previously played for the Seahawks and Jets.

Adams amassed the most sacks for a defensive back in a single-season in NFL history in 2020.

Adams was released by the Seahawks in March 2024.

Baltimore is up to their old tricks again.

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing in former top-10 draft pick and All-Pro safety Jamal Adams for a visit on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Adams was drafted by the New York Jets back in 2017 and spent three fruitful years in the Big Apple before taking his talents to the Pacific Northwest from 2020-2023 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, who cut him in a cost-saving move back in March.

Adams Would Fill Needs For Baltimore

This wouldn't be the first veteran safety the Ravens' snagged off the scrap heap

The move would make sense for the Ravens, who lost safety Geno Stone to free agency after the fourth-year pro had a breakout season in 2023, snagging seven interceptions to pace the Ravens and the AFC.

It's also a very familiar move for Baltimore, as it can be compared to the signings of safeties Earl Thomas and Eric Weddle when they were past their primes as well. Thomas played safety for the Seahawks and left for the Ravens, which would be Adams' path as well.

The circumstances are similar, but Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Ravens in 2019, though he only last for one year after butting heads with his teammates. Weddle also signed a four-year, $29 million deal to join Baltimore in 2016 and had three solid years there.

However, while Thomas was 30 and Weddle was 31, Adams is still only 28, which makes the lack of market for him all the more puzzling. Especially considering that he could become a hybrid LB/S, as the Seahawks are reportedly considering employing him if they decide to bring him back into the fold. Baltimore could use a player like that with the departure of All-Pro middle linebacker on top of Stone this offseason.

Reflecting on Adams' Career

Adams was traded to the Seahawks by the Jets for a package of picks

Adams entered the NFL as the No. 6 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jets. He played three seasons with the LSU Tigers, posting two sacks, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles as a safety. While there, he earned a second-team All-American nod, first-team All-SEC, and second-team All-SEC.

Adams played 1,100 snaps in his rookie season in New York and had two sacks, 74 tackles, and five pass breakups. In 2018, he was named a captain and during that season and the next in 2019, he was sensational, racking up over 150 tackles, 11 sacks, two interceptions, ten pass breakups, two Pro Bowls, and two All-Pro nods, one First-Team and one Second.

In April 2020, Adams' fifth-year option was picked up, but he wanted a contract extension. The Jets didn't oblige and traded him and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Seahawks for safety Bradley McDougald and first- and third-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft in July of that year.

Adams During His Prime (2018-2020)* Category Adams Rank Tackles 273 8th Solo Tackles 206 6th Sacks 19.5 1st TFLs 30 1st Forced Fumbles 6 T-2nd INTs 2 T-56th Pass Breakups 22 T-12th *Ranks are among Safeties from 2018-2020

However, since arriving in Seattle, Adams has dealt with numerous injuries, including a groin injury in 2020, a torn labrum in 2021, and a torn quad in 2022.

In his last season for the Jets, Adams played 959 snaps. While with the Seahawks, Adams has never topped 872 snaps and has played just 533 combined over the past two seasons. Since his 2020 arrival in Seattle, Adams has had 11 sacks, all of which came in 2020. He's also had two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Adams' sack total in 2020 (9.5) is the highest single-season mark among any defensive back in NFL history.

Due to injuries and a dip in production, Adams was released on March 5, 2024, clearing $6 million in cap space for the Seahawks. Now, he has a chance to catch on with a team that has serious title aspirations, something which will surely attract a veteran like Adams who has played in just one playoff game throughout his entire career.

