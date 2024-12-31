Will 2025 finally be the year we get to see Tyson Fury take on Anthony Joshua in the ring? Well, it certainly looks like that’s the plan. Following the Gypsy King's second consecutive loss to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, and AJ's defeat to Daniel Dubois, the two could potentially meet for a showdown that fans have wanted for years.

Had this fight come a few years ago, there would be a lot more on the line for both fighters, yet despite this, Fury vs Joshua is still the biggest fight you can make in British heavyweight boxing.

If the fight does get made in 2025, the favourite to win will more than likely be based on current form. This would make Fury a slight favourite. The two heavyweight juggernauts have fought six of the same opponents throughout their careers and Seconds Out has gathered each of the six’s predictions from various times.

Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua's pro records (as of 31/12/24) Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Fights 37 32 Wins 34 28 Losses 2 4 Draws 1 0

Kevin Johnson

Winner: Tyson Fury

Close

“Tyson Fury has one thing that many people can’t beat. It’s not skill. Anthony Joshua is definitely the more skilful fighter, but Tyson Fury is so long and in a safety zone with that reach and movement, he made Wladimir Klitschko look like an amateur. He didn’t do that because he has more skill. Everybody knows that Klitschko would knock him out, but you’ve got to get past that reach. It’s like giving somebody a sniper rifle and asking somebody 20 yards away to run up on him.”

Dillian Whyte

No prediction

Close

“There’s a case for both guys winning this fight. It’s hard. I don’t think any boxing purist can say ‘this guy is going to win because of this.’ It’s very difficult to say who’s going to win.”

Wladimir Klitschko

Winner: Anthony Joshua