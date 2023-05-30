The English Football season is now over.

The 2022/23 campaign saw Manchester City crowned Premier League champions for the third consecutive year, while Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle qualified for the Champions League.

Leicester, Leeds and Southampton were relegated to the Championship, to be replaced by Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton.

Elsewhere in England, Plymouth won League One and Leyton Orient won League Two.

While having league tables that run from season-to-season is all well and good, it doesn't tell us much about the history of clubs.

Who is keeping track of the all-time league table?

Well, fortunately for us, one Reddit user has crunched the numbers and produced an 'All time English Football League Table.'

The table covers "all four main divisions, over every single league season from the very first in 1888/89 right up until the present day."

Explaining their methodology, they state: "In order to make this work as straightforwardly as possible, I devised a scaling system whereby all points won in League 2 (or old Division Four) remain as they are, any points won in League 1 (old Division Three) are multiplied by 1.3, any points won in the Championship (old Division Two) are multiplied by 1.7, and any points won in the Premier League (old Division One) are multiplied by 2. Any points won in the National League or lower have been ignored. Also, wins from seasons in which a win was worth two points have all been given an extra point in order to bring them in line with three points for a win seasons."

It all sounds very fair and reasonable.

So, what does the table look like?

Let's take a look at the 145-team table:

Liverpool are champions

So, let's start at the top.

Despite Liverpool's underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, they sit top with 15,695 points. Manchester United aren't too far behind on 15,618 - although a 77-deficit may take a while to overcome. Arsenal are in third with 14,823 points.

But following another league title, Manchester City have jumped above Everton to fourth. Both clubs have 14,127 points but City edge ahead on a points-per-season basis.

Aston Villa, Sunderland, Newcastle, West Brom, and Nottingham Forest make up the top 10.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are in 12th, Tottenham are in 16th and West Ham are 27th.

Down at the bottom, there are just two clubs that have played one season in the Football League.

Middlesbrough Ironopolis and Bootle - who are now both defunct - played just one season in the Football League with 47 points and 45 points respectively.