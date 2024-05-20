Highlights An all-time Premier League table has been compiled since the league's inception in 1992/93.

Luton Town have the fewest points in Premier League history out of any team to have competed in the Premier League.

Despite Manchester City's dominance in recent years, they only have the sixth-most points int he competition's history.

Another Premier League season has finally come to a close, with Manchester City making history and adding a fourth trophy to their collection in as many years. Despite Arsenal's best efforts to unseat Pep Guardiola's side at the summit of the division, the unstoppable force that is the Cityzens ultimately prevailed once again.

Few have been able to slow the juggernaut that is City in the last decade, and they have dominated the division to such an extent that few would question their status as one of the best to ever do it in the English top flight. But in terms of all-time Premier League success, they are some way behind the leaders in the all-time points table.

Transfermarkt have been through the history books and assembled a table of all 51 clubs who have played Premier League football. And while City's recent superiority has seen them catch up to the big boys in the division, they have a long way to go before they claim top spot in this table.

Premier League All-Time Table: 51-41

Luton Town bottom with just 26 points

All-Time Premier League Table (51-41) Position Team Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 51. Luton Town 38 6 8 24 26 50. Swindon Town 42 5 15 22 30 49. Barnsley 38 10 5 23 35 48. Blackpool 38 10 9 19 39 47. Huddersfield Town 76 12 17 47 53 46. Bradford City 76 14 20 42 62 45. Cardiff City 76 14 20 42 62 44. Oldham Athletic 84 22 23 39 89 43. Reading 114 32 23 59 119 42. Brentford 114 38 30 46 144 41. Hull City 190 41 48 101 171

After only a single season, it's Luton Town who pick up the wooden spoon in the all-time table, amassing just 26 points in their only term in the top flight. The Hatters gave it their best shot at avoiding relegation, but finished six points adrift of safety in 2023/24. They are four points behind 50th-place Swindon Town, who also only had one campaign of top flight football, although they had an extra four games back in 1993/94.

Only one team in the bottom 11 positions remains in the Premier League today, as Brentford continue their stay in England's top division. Thomas Frank's side remained in the table despite a below par display in 2023/24, compared to their previous efforts in seasons gone by. However, the Bees face quite a challenge next season if they want to break into the top 40.

Premier League All-Time Table: 40-31

Ipswich hoping to rise up rankings in 2024/25

All-Time Premier League Table (40-31) Position Team Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 40. Ipswich Town 202 57 53 92 224 39. Sheffield United 236 56 57 123 225 38. Derby County 266 68 70 128 274 37. Watford 304 73 66 165 285 36. Portsmouth 266 79 65 122 293 35. Bournemouth 266 80 58 128 298 34. Birmingham City 266 73 82 111 301 33. QPR 278 81 65 132 308 32. Nottingham Forest 274 78 79 117 309 31. Swansea City 266 82 66 118 312

Sheffield United's dismal display in the 23/24 season means that they will likely drop down a position when all is said and done by the end of the following term. Ipswich Town, fresh off the back of an incredible season in the Championship, are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2002, with just one point separating them and the Blades in the all-time standings. Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys face a struggle to maintain their status in the division next term, especially if Manchester United come calling for their manager.

Despite them being responsible for the worst season in Premier League history, Derby County's record ensures that they remain 38th in the all-time table, while Bournemouth continue to trail Birmingham City, despite the latter's relegation to League One. It's now been 13 years since the Blues played Premier League football, and their latest setback means it could be a very long time until the Midlands club return to English football's highest division.

Premier League All-Time Table: 30-21

Brighton and Wolves crack top 30

All-Time Premier League Table (30-21) Position Team Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 30. Brighton 266 78 85 103 319 29. Wigan Athletic 304 85 76 143 331 28. Burnley 342 88 85 169 349 27. Charlton Athletic 304 93 82 129 361 26. Wimbledon FC 300 96 86 118 374 25. Sheffield Wednesday 316 101 89 126 392 24. Norwich City 392 99 105 188 402 23. Coventry City 354 99 112 143 409 22. Wolverhampton Wanderers 380 114 93 173 435 21. Stoke City 380 116 109 155 457

Heading into the top 30, there are only two clubs in this next batch of 10 who are currently in the Premier League. Brighton and Wolves have cemented their status as mid-table clubs in recent years, while the latter's extensive history in the league ensures that they rise to 22nd in the all-time table after 2023/24. Had this factored in the old Division One standings too, then the Old Gold would have been as high as 14th after their dominance in the 1950s saw them crowned champions on three occasions.

The most impressive team here, however, is Wimbledon. Despite the club ceasing to exist in its old guise in 2004, they remain 26th in the all-time standings with an impressive 374 points. Home to Premier League hardman Vinnie Jones, the team from Plough Lane recorded a sixth-place finish in the 1993/94 season - their highest in the modern English top flight. Given Burnley's relegation and that Brighton are still 55 points behind them, it would be fair to assume that the Dons will maintain their position for another year.

Premier League All-Time Table: 20-11

Southampton the first team to surpass the 1,000 point mark

All-Time Premier League Table (20-11) Position Team Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 20. West Bromwich Albion 494 117 139 238 490 19. Bolton Wanderers 494 149 128 217 575 18. Sunderland 608 153 159 296 618 17. Crystal Palace 578 169 151 258 658 16. Middlesbrough 574 165 169 240 661 15. Fulham 646 190 169 287 739 14. Leeds United 582 223 151 208 820 13. Leicester City 650 218 167 265 821 12. Blackburn Rovers 696 262 184 250 970 11. Southampton 924 280 248 396 1,088

Iconic teams from Premier League years gone by all make their way into the top 20, although West Brom are only 55 points ahead of Wolves and could lose their spot unless they get promoted in the coming years. League One Bolton Wanderers, having not played top flight football since the 2011/12 season, are firmly entrenched in 19th and are the first team to break the 500-point barrier. The famous years of Sam Allardyce and top-half finishes are a distant memory nowadays for Wanderers fans, though.

Blackburn remain 12th in the all-time table, with their Premier League success in 1994/95 forming 89 points of their impressive 970 total. Their status as a title contender in the early 90s saw them claim 305 points during the first four seasons of the league's inception, but their dominance diminished over time. They haven't played in the top division since their relegation in 2012.

Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leicester City will all be hoping to add to their Premier League points tallies when the 2024/25 season kicks off, as will one of Leeds and Southampton. The two teams are scheduled to meet in the Championship Play-Off final to try and claim the last promotion spot. Should the Saints win, then they will be able to boost their historical points tally, having already reached quadruple-digits.

Premier League All-Time Table: 10-1

Man City still 6th despite recent dominance

All-Time Premier League Table (10-1) Position Team Games Played Wins Draws Losses Points 10. West Ham 1,072 360 270 442 1,350 9. Aston Villa 1,114 392 311 411 1,487 8. Newcastle United 1,110 419 284 407 1,541 7. Everton 1,228 439 341 448 1,650 6. Manchester City 1,038 529 222 287 1,809 5. Tottenham 1,228 540 293 395 1,913 4. Chelsea 1,228 647 304 277 2,245 3. Liverpool 1,228 652 302 274 2,258 2. Arsenal 1,228 673 295 260 2,314 1. Manchester United 1,228 744 269 215 2,501

The top 10, though, is full to the brim of established Premier League sides who have consistently played in England's top tier since 1992. All clubs have played over 1,000 games, with the top five all playing the maximum number.

West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle, having yo-yo'd between the Premier League and Championship at different points in years gone by, take up positions between tenth and eighth, although all three have still amassed impressive points totals thanks to their extensive years as Premier League powerhouses. Given the trajectories of Villa and Newcastle, you would imagine that both teams will continue to add to their tallies at an impressive rate.

Everton, having never been relegated from the Premier League, sit way behind Man City, despite playing nearly 200 games more. The Cityzens' suffered two relegations in 1995/96 and in 2000/01. The club's takeover, however, has seen their fortunes transform, and if they can continue their recent dominance for the next decade, then it is only a matter of time until they break into the top five.

Five-time champions Chelsea just trail Liverpool by 13 points in the all-time table, as the Reds' superior win record is enough for them to claim a bronze medal, despite only lifting one Premier League title. Were it not for Guardiola, though, the Anfield club would certainly have a more impressive trophy haul during Jurgen Klopp's tenure in the dugout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp collected 705 points while Liverpool manager, averaging 2.11 points-per-match.

Arsenal's impressive years under Arsene Wenger, which saw them lift three league titles and consistently qualify for Champions League football, means that they finish second in the overall rankings. But Manchester United are in a league of their own. Only a few clubs, including the Gunners, were able to challenge the incredible teams that Sir Alex Ferguson created over the years. Be it the seasons of Roy Keane and Eric Cantona, or the later dominance of Rooney and Ronaldo, the Old Trafford machine was rarely unseated during the 90s and 2000s. While they might not be the same force now as they were back then, their history in the league speaks for itself when you look at the all-time rankings.

