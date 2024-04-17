Highlights Harry Kane drops from second to fourth in all-time scorers list when penalties are removed.

Two players inside the revised top 10 never took a Premier League penalty.

Mo Salah and Frank Lampard drop out as Michael Owen and Les Ferdinand move up.

It's been 18 years since Alan Shearer hung up his boots as the Premier League's all-time record goal scorer and, following Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich last summer, it doesn't look like he will be losing that accolade any time soon. Shearer scored 260 goals in 14 seasons in the rebranded top flight across spells with Blackburn and Newcastle.

With 30 goals, Kane moved from fifth in the standings to second during his final season in England, leapfrogging Sergio Aguero, Andy Cole and Wayne Rooney, and currently sits on 213 strikes, 47 behind Newcastle great Shearer.

Both Kane and Shearer scored their fair share of penalties during their time in the league and it got us thinking, what would the league's all-time top scorer list look like with penalties taken out of the equation? We've crunched the numbers and there is a fair bit of movement inside the top 10...

Premier League's all-time top scorers with penalties removed Position Player Goals scored without penalties 1 Alan Shearer 205 2 Andy Cole 187 3 Wayne Rooney 185 4 Harry Kane 180 5 Sergio Aguero 157 6 Thierry Henry 152 7 Les Ferdinand 149 8 Jermain Defoe 148 9 Robbie Fowler 146 10 Michael Owen 136

10 Michael Owen

Position with penalties included: 11th

Owen moves up a place in the list when penalties are taken out of the equation, with Mohamed Salah dropping out of the top 10. At the time of writing, Salah had scored 25 penalties for Liverpool in the Premier League, contributing to an overall total of 156 goals. Ten of Owen's 13 successfully converted penalties came during his time at Liverpool, while the other three were scored when he was wearing the black and white of Newcastle. Owen also played for Manchester United and Stoke towards the end of his career but was never on penalty duty for either side.

Michael Owen's Premier League scoring record Goals scored Penalties scored Goals scored without penalties 150 13 136

9 Robbie Fowler

Position with penalties included: 8th

Fowler drops down to ninth spot after his 17 successfully converted penalties are taken away from his tally, with Jermain Defoe taking his place in eighth. It's fair to say Fowler peaked early on in his career, scoring 18 goals in his first senior season for Liverpool before tallying 30+ goals in each of the following three seasons. Across his two spells with the Reds, Fowler netted 183 goals in 369 appearances. The 49-year-old also figured in the Premier League for Leeds United, Manchester City and, very briefly, Blackburn Rovers, but he is mostly remembered for his brilliant Liverpool career.

Robbie Fowler's Premier League scoring record Goals scored Penalties scored Goals scored without penalties 163 17 146

8 Jermain Defoe

Position with penalties included: 9th

Defoe spent the majority of his Premier League career at Tottenham, representing them across two spells from 2004 to 2008 and 2009 to 2014, but his Premier League penalty record for the North London club was woeful, scoring just four of the nine spot-kicks he took across his two spells at White Hart Lane. He fared much better from 12 yards during his time at Portsmouth, scoring four times and missing once, before scoring six from six at Sunderland. Defoe scored five penalties during the 2016-17 season, with only James Milner notching more with the seven he scored for Liverpool.

Jermain Defoe's Premier League scoring record Goals scored Penalties scored Goals scored without penalties 162 14 148

7 Les Ferdinand

Position with penalties included: 12th

Ferdinand is one of two men in this list who didn't take a single Premier League penalty, and that is why he finds himself five places higher than his position on the actual list of the Premier League's all-time top scorers, leapfrogging Salah, Owen, Defoe, Fowler and Frank Lampard. Ferdinand told The Athletic in 2020:

"When I got into the team (at QPR), there was already a penalty-taker. Roy Wegerle took them, then Clive Wilson started taking them. He had an exemplary record and then when I went to Newcastle, Peter Beardsley would take them (before Shearer). But, to be honest with you, the truth is if I’d have said, ‘I want to take them’, I don’t think anyone would have stopped me. But then I had that (thought), ‘I’m going to go through my career without taking a penalty and see how many goals I’m going to score’. That’s what I thought back then. But do you know what? I regret it.”

Les Ferdinand's Premier League scoring record Goals scored Penalties scored Goals scored without penalties 149 0 149

6 Thierry Henry

Position with penalties included: 7th

Despite scoring 23 times from the spot in league games for Arsenal, Henry finds himself a place higher than his actual position by virtue of Frank Lampard, the usual man in sixth place, dropping out of the list altogether. Lampard scored 177 goals in the Premier League but a whopping 43 of those came from the penalty spot, meaning he netted fewer non-penalty goals than Owen in 10th place on this revised list. World Cup winner Henry is arguably the league's greatest-ever import, having won the Golden Boot four times during his time in England, including during Arsenal's famous 2003-04 Invincibles season.

Thierry Henry's Premier League scoring record Goals scored Penalties scored Goals scored without penalties 175 23 152

5 Sergio Aguero

Position with penalties included: 5th

There's a strong case for Aguero being the most important signing of the Sheikh Mansour era at Manchester City. The Argentine striker hit the ground running at the Etihad after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, and of course rounded off the Blues' season with that goal against QPR. Aguero netted 27 penalties for City and he could be lethal in practically any situation when the ball was in range of the goal. Aguero also holds the distinction of being the only player in Premier League history to have scored four or more goals in a single match on three separate occasions.

Sergio Aguero's Premier League scoring record Goals scored Penalties scored Goals scored without penalties 184 27 157

4 Harry Kane

Position with penalties included: 2nd

Kane drops from second to fourth having scored plenty of Premier League penalties for Tottenham. Of course he would almost certainly place higher on this list had he not joined Bayern Munich in the summer. With 33 successfully converted penalties, Kane ranks second on this list for the amount of Premier League spot-kicks dispatched, with only the player in first spot having netted more times from 12 yards in the English top flight since 1992. At the time of writing, Kane is yet to miss a penalty for Bayern, scoring each of the five that he has taken, including three in the Bundesliga and two in the Champions League.

Harry Kane's Premier League scoring record Goals scored Penalties scored Goals scored without penalties 213 33 180

3 Wayne Rooney

Position with penalties included: 3rd

Rooney was great at most things on a football pitch but his penalty record was not particularly impressive. Rooney scored 23 of the 34 penalties he took in the Premier League, giving him an unimpressive 68 per cent conversion rate. To put that into perspective, only Owen on this list has a lower conversion rate, while Kane and Henry boast the highest conversion rates on this list with 89 and 92 per cent respectively. A quirk of Rooney's underwhelming penalty record is that he ended up on the winning side on each occasion he missed from the spot (13 times in all competitions).

Wayne Rooney's Premier League scoring record Goals scored Penalties scored Goals scored without penalties 208 23 185

2 Andy Cole

Position with penalties included: 4th

The second player on this list not to have scored a single Premier League penalty and, like Ferdinand, Cole enjoys a healthy rise in the rankings as a result, moving up from fourth place in the actual list of the league's all-time top scorers. "I wanted to score goals in open play," Cole told Manchester United's media team in 2022. "I genuinely said that to myself. If I didn't think I could do that, I don't think I'd be good enough, that was a simple way to look at it. You can say that's arrogant but I'm not arrogant. Football is played in open play and to have a penalty, I suppose it's that simple, if you can't score goals in open play, you're not good enough to play at the elite level. That is the way I looked at it, even more so now, and I'm proud of my record."

Andy Cole's Premier League scoring record Goals scored Penalties scored Goals scored without penalties 187 0 187

1 Alan Shearer

Position with penalties included: 1st

First place with penalties and first place without penalties, Shearer will have been sweating on his all-time top scorer record while Kane was still at Spurs but there is a chance he will hold on to it for a long while yet following Kane's move to Bavaria. Shearer scored 56 of the 65 penalties he took in the Premier League, giving him a conversion rate of 86 per cent. Shearer's standing at the top of the scorer charts is made all the more impressive by the fact he started his career in 1988, four years before the Premier League's inception, so although his 260-goal tally in the Premier League is the record most commonly referenced, he actually has 283 English top-flight goals.

Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record Goals scored Penalties scored Goals scored without penalties 260 55 205