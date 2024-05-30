Highlights Anything is possible in the Champions League final showdown between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are the final two teams left in the Champions League. Both will travel to Wembley, London, in search of being crowned the winners in early June. It’ll be a momentous occasion for Toni Kroos and Marco Reus, especially, with both Germans having announced that it will be their last games for their respective clubs.

The Bundesliga outfit will enter the affair as the underdogs, understandably, given their opposition’s continental pedigree – but, in a one-off encounter, who knows what could happen? Anything is possible.

Champions League action is woven into the fabric of the Santiago Bernabeu-based side, while Borussia Dormund will be looking to add a second trophy of its kind to their collection. With that said, here are the eight world-class players that will be on display when the two lock horns in the English capital.

Ranking factors

The main factors taken into account when ranking these players (in no particular order) were as follows:

Importance to the respective team

Are they the top three in their position in the world?

Goals/Assists

Notable Champions League performances in 2023/24

Notable Champions League performances over the years

Clean sheets (goalkeeper specific)

The 8 world-class players at Madrid and Dortmund right now Player Club Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Rodrygo Real Madrid Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Toni Kroos Real Madrid Federico Valverde Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

One of the leading candidates for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Jude Bellingham has taken to life in the Spanish like a duck to water. Despite still being just 20 years of age, the midfielder played a starring role in Real Madrid’s La Liga-winning campaign, and he’ll be hoping to do the same at Wembley.

Capable of weaving in and out of defenders with ease, using his gangly frame in the process, Los Blancos’ famous No.5 is widely considered to be one of the best English footballers in the world. Eyeing the first Champions League triumph of his career, the Birmingham City graduate could be set to kick-start his summer on a positive note.

Jude Bellingham - 23/24 Champions League Statistics Appearances 10 Wins 7 Goals 4 Assists 4

Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid

Boasting the perfect concoction of unpredictability, lightning-quick feet and innate finishing traits, Vinicius Jr – on his day – is practically unstoppable. Across nine Champions League outings in 2023/24, the 2000-born talent has registered five goals and assists apiece, while his intangible work has also given opposition defences plenty of issues.

Able to play on the left or as a two-man strike partnership with the likes of Bellingham, the Brazil international’s in-game versatility makes him such a valuable asset to Carlo Ancelotti and his entourage. Undoubtedly one of the best wingers in world football, the one-time Champions League winner will be looking to add another to his collection in June – and he has the ability to be the difference-maker.

Vinicius Jr - 23/24 Champions League Statistics Appearances 9 Wins 6 Goals 5 Assists 5

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid

Chelsea fans will know full well that Antonio Rudiger is one of the world’s best centre-backs. Strong, quick, imposing, great in the air – there is very little wrong with the German’s well-rounded game and this season, he managed to secure his first-ever league title after Los Blancos won, yet another, Spanish crown.

A ruthless defender of the highest standard, Berlin-born Rudiger has played all but one game in the lead-up to their test against Borussia Dortmund with both Eder Militao and David Alaba both being subject to their respective injury problems. When Ancelotti has been in need, the 31-year-old has been on hand to produce world-class performances – over and over again.

Antonio Rudiger - 23/24 Champions League Statistics Appearances 11 Wins 8 Goals 0 Assists 2

Rodrygo

Real Madrid

Often overshadowed by the likes of Bellingham and Vinicius, there should be no doubt about Rodrygo’s world-class ability. Nonetheless, the former Santos wonderkid has arguably played a more important part in his side’s Champions League campaign, having featured in all 12 outings, comprised of 11 starts, thus far.

In that time, Vinicius’ compatriot has recorded five goals and three assists, proving his sharpshooting nature in the final third. Not only that, but his defensive work has been waxed lyrical about, with him often racing back to tackle, intercept, or block. Now linked with Liverpool, could the 2024 final be his last chance to secure European gold while still on Madrid’s books?

Rodrygo - 23/24 Champions League Statistics Appearances 12 Wins 9 Goals 5 Assists 3

Mats Hummels

Borussia Dortmund

The solitary player from Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels has been paramount to Edin Terzic’s side in their unforeseen passage to the impending Champions League final, with some fans and pundits even suggesting that he has been the tournament’s best player thus far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hummels was awarded the Man of the Match award from both semi-final clashes with Paris Saint-Germain.

Forget Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus for a second and appreciate the brilliance of the 35-year-old – if it wasn’t for him, there is every chance that Paris Saint-Germain would be facing Real Madrid instead. Statistically, he ranks first for tackles won, duels won, interceptions and clearances. He’s been that sensational, and he’ll no doubt be looking to put in a similar performance in the final.

Mats Hummels - 23/24 Champions League Statistics Appearances 12 Wins 7 Goals 1 Assists 0

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid

An anterior cruciate ligament tear, followed by a meniscus tear, has kept Thibaut Courtois out of action for the best part of the 2023/24 term, particularly on the continental stage. Back-up Andriy Lunin has been ever-present between the sticks – but he’s now out of the final. Up steps world-class ‘stopper Courtois.

The Belgian, formerly of Chelsea, is no stranger to Champions League finals, however, and his Man of the Match performance in 2021/22 is ranked among the best-ever on the biggest stage of them all. His recent lack of minutes shouldn’t be too much of a hindrance to his ability to perform at Wembley, given how brilliant he is at his job.

Thibaut Courtois - 23/24 Champions League Statistics Appearances 0 Wins 0 Goals Conceded 0 Clean Sheets 0

Toni Kroos

