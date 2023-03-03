Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin could be 'going in the summer', suggests CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, speaking to GiveMeSport.

The 25-year-old has struggled to get a proper run of games together in the Premier League for Newcastle United this season and has now been touted with an exit.

Newcastle United news - Allan Saint-Maximin

Earlier this year, Saint-Maximin recently spoke out about the lack of game time he's received at Newcastle this season. Speaking to the Northern Echo, he said: "“When you are in the situation of not playing much, a lot of teams can see that and think it’s the right opportunity to come and buy the player.

"But I’m very proud to be here, and the most important thing for me is to play. I will always try to be in a position where I play every game because no one that plays football wants to be on the bench."

A player of Saint-Maximin's ability will undoubtedly want to play every single minute, but Newcastle have had plenty of success this season even when he's not been consistently in the team, currently challenging for a top four place.

Anthony Gordon was also signed during the January transfer window, meaning there's increased competition for places in the side.

What has Jacobs said about Saint-Maximin?

Jacobs has suggested that Newcastle know that there's 'something lacking in the final third' and admits that Saint-Maximin's future is up in the air, speaking to GiveMeSport.

He said: "Going forward they know that there's still something a little bit lacking in the final third.

"Almiron can't be expected to be the solution in every single game. Joe Willock did well when he was on loan from Arsenal, contributing with the odd goal here and there and really important ones too, but not to the same degree now.

"Saint-Maximin offers something a little different but we don't know where he's staying or going in the summer. Callum Wilson is getting on a bit and isn't always fit."

Is there still a place for Saint-Maximin at Newcastle?

Saint-Maximin signed for Newcastle for a fee which could reach £20m, according to Sky Sports.

Despite starting just seven Premier League games this season, Saint-Maximin has completed more take-ons and more carries into the final-third than any other Newcastle player, as per FBRef.

His effectiveness with the ball is there for everyone to see, and he's even contributed 0.37 assists per 90, more than any other player in the squad once again.

Injuries haven't helped Saint-Maximin, having missed seven games through injury this season, as per Transfermarkt, but you can't help feeling that he deserves more of a chance at Newcastle considering the numbers he produces in his small number of minutes.