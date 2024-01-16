This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Josh Allen shines with over 280 total yards and 4 total touchdowns in the Bills' dominant 31-17 victory over the Steelers.

Early turnovers and the absence of T.J. Watt prove too much for the Steelers to handle against Allen's powerful performance.

The win gives the Bills four consecutive playoff victories, tying their franchise record, while the Steelers extend their playoff win drought to seven seasons.

Get ready for another Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes duel.

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers made it feel tight with a little comeback in the third quarter to cut the lead to one score, Allen and the Buffalo Bills were in control throughout their wire-to-wire 31-17 victory to cap the AFC's Super Wild Card Weekend slate on Monday afternoon in frigid Western New York.

The win means that the No. 2 seed Bills will now host Mahomes and the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. This will be the third playoff meeting in four years between Buffalo and K.C. as the pair continue building on what is becoming the preeminent rivalry in the NFL today.

Allen was at his dominant best on Monday, as the NFL's touchdown leader accounted for over 280 yards of offense and four total touchdowns, including a barnstorming 52-yard touchdown rumble in the second quarter to put Buffalo up 21-0 early on.

The Steelers moved the ball well on offense throughout the game, but two early turnovers (one of which came in the red zone) and the absence of Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt on the defense were too much for Pittsburgh, who were 9.5-point underdogs going into the matchup, to handle in the face of Allen's awesome power.

The win gave Buffalo playoff victories in four straight years, which ties the franchise record set by the Bills of the early 1990s that went to four straight Super Bowls, though they lost all four.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, earned themselves a more dubious honor, as they extended a franchise record with their seventh straight season without a playoff win. Their five straight postseason losses are also tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL.