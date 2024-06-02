Highlights Lazard may not survive his four-year contract due to performance concerns, lack of special teams contribution, and position depth.

Lazard's connection with Aaron Rodgers & $10 million in guarantees are his saving graces, but he's facing strong competition.

Lazard underperformed in 2023, losing snaps to other receivers, and may not have Rodgers' full support.

Aaron Rodgers is known to be picky about his receivers, something that the New York Jets had no problem with appeasing last season. They brought in two former Green Bay Packers for that reason. Veteran Randall Cobb, currently a free agent, was one beneficiary. However, Allen Lazard parlayed his Rodgers connection into a $44 million contract with Gang Green.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, he may not make it halfway through that four-year deal. Cimini cited New York's decision to bench him in the latter stages of last season. Along with that, Lazard isn't a special teams contributor right now, nor has he appeared sharp in OTAs that were open to the media.

Lazard may have two saving graces. The first is his relationship with Rodgers, who the Jets want to keep happy. The other is that he's guaranteed $10 million in salary, even if he's cut. It'll be interesting to see how the Jets play this.

Lazard Was a Massive Disappointment in 2023

The team found much more reliable options even amid an awful offensive season

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret that the dream was for Lazard to catch passes from Rodgers all season and build off the chemistry they shared in Green Bay. That dream faded before Week 1 even finished. Still, at his price tag, Lazard did not deliver enough to justify his job security moving forward.

Allen Lazard's 2023 Stats by Month Month Receptions Receiving Yards September 7 108 October 10 147 November 3 35 December 3 21

He only registered multiple targets once in his final five games of the season. Meanwhile, running back Breece Hall and tight end Tyler Conklin were both much more involved in the passing game. Rookie wide receiver Xavier Gipson got more chances as Lazard's role diminished.

Mike Williams is now the team's clear-cut second WR after Garrett Wilson. Unless Rodgers goes to war for Lazard, it doesn't make sense for him to be on this team anymore. Even then, showing a strong connection with Rodgers is imperative, as New York has credible pass-catching threats on the roster now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Allen Lazard went without a reception in four of his last five games played. Before then, he hadn't played without catching a pass since Week 2 of the 2021 season. 2019 was the last time that Lazard had multiple reception-less games in a single season.

Both sides of this equation have plenty of time before a decision is made. Lazard can turn heads throughout the summer and make this consideration a long-forgotten thought. The Jets may lose pieces, forcing them to keep Lazard. Maybe, New York has already seen enough and will trade him for whatever they can get soon.

Regardless, one thing is certain now. Rodgers' hand-picked receiver has not earned himself many defenders in New York based on his performance.

Source: ESPN

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated