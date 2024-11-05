Steven Gerrard's managerial career hit a new low as he was booed by Al-Ettifaq fans following their 2-0 defeat to Al-Qadsiah on Saturday, but Ally McCoist has claimed that Rangers would happily welcome the Englishman back to the Scottish club.

The Liverpool legend's side sit 11th in the Saudi Pro-League, having won just three of their opening nine matches. This poor form prompted his own supporters to jeer him after Saturday's loss to Al-Qadsiah, with the club's faithful evidently losing patience in him.

Rumours have emerged suggesting he could be sacked imminently if results don't improve, which would thus make him available on the coaching market again. Having won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers, McCoist believes that Gerrard would be supported by Gers fans if he was to return to Glasgow.

McCoist: Rangers Would Welcome Gerrard Back

He enjoyed success with the light blues

Having retired from football in 2016 after an illustrious playing career, Gerrard began his managerial journey with Rangers in 2018. Leading the Glaswegian giants to their first and only league title since 2011 in 2021, going unbeaten, accumulating 102 points and conceding just 13 goals in the process, the Merseyside-born man was hugely popular at Ibrox.

Jumping ship for Aston Villa in November 2021, the 44-year-old may have lost some of this admiration around Rangers. However, Wwth his time in Saudi Arabia seemingly likely to end in the near future, he may be available for the Teddy Bears to snap up soon.

Rangers currently sit nine points behind leaders Celtic after just ten matches, and thus frustration is brewing at manager Philippe Clement. Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Rangers boss McCoist claimed that Gerrard would certainly be welcomed back if a return was on the cards:

"Oh, he'd be welcome back. Of course. I mean, he won the title in his team at Rangers, and he would be welcome back. But I have to tell you, Jeff, the problems that Rangers go far greater than the manager at this moment in time, a lot deeper. I think we've got to get things sorted at the top level before, you know, anything else. It works its way down, as you know, and things aren't right at the top, no full-time Chairman, Chief Executive, director of football, there's none of that happening at this moment in time. And that has to happen, because I don't care what anybody says, it must have an effect on the pitch, if things aren't good off it. So, in answer to your question, would he be welcome back? I think he would. Yeah, absolutely think he would. But he's clearly got his work cut-out over there at this moment."

Gerrard's Record as Rangers Manager Matches Managed 192 Wins 124 Draws 41 Losses 27 Win Percentage 64.6%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 05/11/2024