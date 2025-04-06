From beloved icons Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira to current stars Martin Odegaard and Jorginho, Arsenal have had some of the most intelligent players in Premier League history.

The Gunners’ squad has never lacked quality when it comes to exceptional football intelligence, particularly during Arsene Wenger’s era, when they won their last Premier League title in the 2003/04 season.

While some consider the Invincibles one of the greatest teams ever assembled, one thing is certain – that year, Arsenal were packed with talent in every position and etched their name in history by completing an entire league campaign without defeat.

Therefore, it is no surprise to see former Rangers manager and now TV pundit Ally McCoist select a player from that Arsenal 03/04 squad as ‘the most intelligent’ footballer he has ever seen.

Ally McCoist Hails Dennis Bergkamp

‘One of the best I’ve ever seen’

Speaking to TNT Sports, McCoist praised Arsenal Invincible Dennis Bergkamp as ‘the most intelligent footballer up there’ and showered the former Dutch international with heavy praise:

“I think Bergkamp might be the most intelligent footballer up there and there’s some brilliant footballers and I’m not saying that the rest of them aren’t intelligent. “But in terms of football brain, Bergkamp might be one of the best I’ve ever seen, believe it or not.”

Bergkamp, who joined Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1995, spent 11 years in North London, winning three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three Community Shields.

He scored 120 goals and provided 116 assists in 422 appearances for the Gunners and is considered one of the three greatest players to ever wear Arsenal’s famous red and white strip.

The Dutchman was signed from Inter for a then-club-record £7.5m fee in 1995, surpassing the £2.5m spent on Crystal Palace striker Ian Wright four years earlier.

Dennis Bergkamp's Arsenal Stats (1995-2006) Games 422 Goals 120 Assists 116 Yellow cards 47 Red cards 4 Minutes played 29,876

Wenger Praises ‘Super Intelligent’ Bergkamp

‘He could just smell out the game’

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger echoed those sentiments in the club’s programme notes ahead of Bergkamp’s testimonial in 2006, revealing that the Dutchman did not even need to be coached:

“When you have a player like that as a coach, you do not tell him how to play football, you just try to fit him into the team in the way which allows him to express his talent to the maximum potential. “He was always a striker, yet not a striker – a midfielder yet not a midfielder, so I always felt that the second striker position was his natural position.” “He was at ease there, he knew when to drop off, and he could just smell out the game. He had instinct and super intelligence. As well as his talent, he had super, super intelligence.”

Wenger took charge of Arsenal in 1996, a year after Bergkamp arrived, and coached the former Dutch international until the very end of his professional career.

Under the French tactician’s guidance, Bergkamp became the creative heartbeat of the Gunners’ team and played a huge role in shaping their attacking philosophy, winning the club’s Player of the Year award in 1998.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bergkamp ranks seventh on Arsenal's all-time top scorers list, while Thierry Henry tops the charts with 228 goals.

Bergkamp retired in 2006 and later spent several years working at his boyhood club Ajax, mostly as an assistant manager, before leaving in December 2017.