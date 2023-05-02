Football meltdowns come in all shapes and sizes, but this one from diehard Leeds United fan, Mick, is up there with one of the greatest and most entertaining of all time.

Their latest 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth comes following a terrible patch of form where they have lost their last five domestic outings.

However, when you’re fighting to stay afloat in the top division, fans desire and, frankly, deserve more.

And the Leeds supporter calling into talkSPORT let it all out as Ally McCoist and Laura Woods just sat there, listened, and let out uncontrollable laughter.

Just one watch of this and you’ll understand why McCoist and Woods couldn’t help themselves but crack up.

Watch: Leeds fan goes into meltdown following Bournemouth loss

There is a cause for concern for Leeds right now, as they are on the cusp of losing their Premier League status.

In the clip, you can hear him demanding huge change at the club, including a new manager, a lump sum of money and new owners.

“Well I’ve stopped crying anyway, that’s for sure,” he began exuberantly, with Woods already in hysterics in the studio.

He added: “Sam Allardyce - what’s the point? I mean four games left, pay somebody a load of money just on a hope and a prayer we’re going to get a result at West Ham.

"These clowns, they might as well… Radz (club owner Andrea Radrizzani) might as well sell the club now! Let’s get the 49ers in, spend the money on a proper manager, instead of a bunch of sausages.

“I mean [Patrick] Bamford, he’s got a bigger sick note than Darren Anderton. Did you see that miss?”

“I was there mate. Are you talking about the game against Leicester at Elland Road?” McCoist then replied.

The fan continued: “He looked like Peter Crouch had shrunk in the wash and tripped over his shoelaces! Sausage!

“You don’t realise, I get kinky time off my wife for the Leeds result - I haven’t been to second base in months! They’re crucifying me, this club, honestly! Radz just needs to go. Let’s get the new owners in and start from scratch.”

Will Leeds manage to stay in the Premier League?

As things stand, Leeds are safe from the drop, albeit purely on goal difference.

Their remaining fixtures do not look pretty as they have to face the reigning champions Manchester City, third-placed Newcastle, and European hopefuls Tottenham.

Not forgetting West Ham, who currently sit just four points ahead of them and will also be involved in this dogfight to stay up.

Reports are suggesting that Javi Garcia is under serious threat of losing his position and the Yorkshire club have Sam Allardyce lined up to replace him.

The appointment of Allardyce, a man known for (impressively) only being relegated from the top-flight once in his long managerial career, has been earmarked for one reason only and that's to keep Leeds up.

Whether the former England manager, if he does get appointed, can salvage their season and keep them up remains to be seen.