Ally McCoist, who earned legendary status as Rangers’ top striker in numerous Champions League and UEFA Cup campaigns and represented Scotland with 61 caps and 19 goals, is no stranger to Europe’s greatest football stages. Later transitioning to a pundit’s role, McCoist has developed a keen eye for what defines an exceptional stadium. However, his choice for the best on the continent might come as a surprise to many.

When the question arises, the usual legendary stadiums come to mind: Camp Nou, Wembley, Santiago Bernabeu, and the San Siro, to name just a few. However, given the former Scottish striker’s nightmarish experiences at the latter, the iconic home of AC and Inter Milan was never going to rank high on his list.

After revealing that the San Siro was the site of his worst-ever miss, the 62-year-old went on to dismiss the other famous venues in favor of a newer, more modern stadium during an interview with a Scottish breakfast radio show in 2023, according to Football Scotland.

Ally McCoist Names Europe's Best Stadium

Nothing comes close to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Scot

Talking to the breakfast show, McCoist was very quick to reveal his reason for not picking the San Siro. "Oh that's a great question. I had the worst miss in history at the San Siro by the way," he said. "I defied gravity, medical science, everything for the miss I had in the San Siro. It was the worst ever. Anyway, moving swiftly on..."

"Brilliant stadium, no it's not (best in Europe). I have yet to see a better stadium than Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium. I honestly believe that. It's fantastic.There's some fantastic theatres to play football in and the Nou Camp is one of them. But if you're talking about an up to date, modern stadium. I think it takes a bit of beating."

Having spent £1 billion on their new arena after moving away from White Hart Lane at the end of the 2016/17 season, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been a hit with attendees, whether that be for football or other sports events such as concerts and the NFL, and it no doubt ranks highly among the best stadiums in the world, even if its icon status isn't so high yet.