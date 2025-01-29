Ally McCoist, Rangers' all-time leading goalscorer, enjoyed a remarkable tenure with the Gers, winning the Scottish Premiership on 10 occasions. He is considered one of the best to play for the Glasgow-based outfit, and his feats reached the European stage too - he was awarded the European Golden Shoe twice and the European Cup Golden Boot once for his relentless scoring exploits.

His 15-year stretch at the Ibrox is remembered fondly by Rangers fans, though these days, McCoist's name has become synonymous with his work as a pundit and commentator. Considered one of the best in the industry, the Scotsman's opinion is certainly highly-valued among the general football audience, and with that in mind, he proposed some interesting picks when asked to name his all-time Rangers starting eleven by TNT Sports.

Ally McCoist's All-Time Rangers XI Position Player GK Andy Goram CB John Greig CB Terry Butcher CB Richard Gough DM Graeme Souness LM Davie Cooper CM Jim Baxter CM Paul Gascoigne RM Brian Laudrup AM Ian Durrant ST Derek Johnstone

Goalkeeper and Defence

Goram, Greig, Butcher, Gough

To little surprise, Andy Goram is the man between the sticks in McCoist's XI. The Scotsman is arguably the greatest goalkeeper to have ever donned the Rangers badge, and he made just under 200 senior appearances for the club.

McCoist opted for a back three in his team, including Terry Butcher and Richard Gough. The former won three Scottish Premiership titles with Rangers, alongside two Scottish League Cups, while the latter helped his side to a remarkable nine successive titles in a ten-year spell as captain.

John Greig was the final centre-back to complete McCoist's defensive trio - the Edinburgh-born man dedicated his entire senior career to Rangers, featuring in almost 500 outings, winning five top-division titles alongside a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup honour. Moreover, McCoist named Greig, who was voted as the greatest ever Ranger in 1999, as the captain of his eleven too:

"Captain? Could [be] any of the three at the back, right, or Souness for that matter. "John Greig's my captain."

Midfield

Souness, Cooper, Baxter, Gascoigne, Laudrup

Though not particularly known for his time with Rangers, Graeme Souness is nonetheless a strong option to anchor the midfield in McCoist's team. The former Scotland international signed for the club during the latter part of his career as a player-manager, overseeing off-the-pitch matters while intriguingly substituting himself onto the pitch on occasion too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graeme Souness won three Scottish titles as player-manager, as well as four Scottish League Cups.

Sitting in front of Souness in the middle of the park is Jim Baxter and Paul Gascoigne, the former of whom, nicknamed "Slim Jim", is considered one of the most naturally gifted British players in history. The latter is remembered in a similar way too - in fact, many of football's greatest legends have spoken of the quality of Gascoigne's football, including Jose Mourinho:

"He was aggressive, very physical, but at the same time very technical, fantastic characteristics that you need to be a top footballer."

Much like Souness, Gascoigne spent some of his best years outside of Scotland, but he nevertheless helped his team to two league titles in just three years.

Operating on the left flank is Hamilton-born man, Davie Cooper, who also made his way into Ruud Gullit's "perfect" XI. Evidently valued quite highly by some of the sport's greats, Cooper was a devastating threat from the wide areas, with his technique and creativity. He excelled at Rangers especially, featuring over 370 times for the Scottish outfit.

On his opposite flank is Danish sensation, Brian Laudrup, who represented Rangers for four years during the 1990s. During that period, he played a part in an impressive three title triumphs and a further two domestic cup successes as well, before departing for Chelsea later in 1998.

Attack

Durrant, Johnstone

Sitting in front of the midfield line, in more of an advanced creative role in McCoist's side, is six-time Scottish league winner, Ian Durrant. The Glasgow-born man enjoyed a glittering 13-year career at Ibrox, making over 240 senior appearances in the process.

It would have been McCoist himself leading the line, but the ex-Sunderland striker opted not to include himself in the team, and appointed "big" Derek Johnstone as the centre-forward instead. Having signed for the club's youth academy at 16, the Scotsman would go on to feature for 13 years, winning a total of 14 major trophies. He later switched allegiance to Chelsea in 1983, but returned to Glasgow in 1985 after things struggled to work out.

