Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has revealed who he believes Liverpool should target if Mohamed Salah leaves the club at the end of his contract. The Egyptian has made no secret of suggesting that his future could lie away from Merseyside, reinforcing this by stating that the 2-0 victory over Manchester City was, in his view, the last time he would face Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield during a pre-match interview.

While reports of a possible move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been dismissed, McCoist has identified one 'top-class' Premier League star as the ideal candidate to replace Salah should a contract extension fail to materialise.

McCoist Tips Jarrod Bowen to Replace Mohamed Salah

The Scot believes that the West Ham star is the ideal player to join Arne Slot's team

Talking with talkSPORT Bet about how the future could look without Salah, McCoist earmarked West Ham captain, Jarrod Bowen, as the ideal replacement should the Liverpool number 11 go elsewhere. Explaining his decision, the Scot claimed:

"Liverpool should replace Mohamed Salah with Jarrod Bowen if Salah was to leave. West Ham fans won’t be very happy with me for saying it, he is top class. I really like Bowen. I see a lot of people making comments that he’s too good for West Ham, he’s not too good for West Ham because they’re a great club. "He’s good enough to play Champions League football on a consistent basis, though. That’s a fact. I really enjoy watching him and he could easily step into that team and play Champions League football. My priority would be keeping Salah, of course, but if he were to move on Liverpool should look at Bowen."

Bowen was named West Ham skipper at the start of the season, replacing French defender Kurt Zouma. He has since gone on to score four goals and notch up three assists in all competitions this term under the misfiring Julen Lopetegui.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bowen has managed six goal contributions in 11 games against Liverpool during his career.

The England international has been on the radar for several of England's top clubs, with Newcastle at the forefront of interested parties for the man valued at £100m.

