Ally McCoist is one of the most loved and respected British football pundits right now, with fans loving the enthusiasm of the former Scotland international. While he often gives his opinions on the beautiful game he used to play professionally, the ex-Rangers star is very knowledgeable about several sports.

At 62 years old, McCoist has seen some of the very best ply their trade in a vast array of the top sports in the world. From football to tennis to golf, the retired forward is across it all. This was evident when he was presented with the task of naming the greatest sportspeople from a range of events by ITV Sport.

He thinks his choice of best player ever is 'controversial'

First up, of course, was football. McCoist has previously hailed Sir Kenny Dalglish as the finest player to ever be produced by his home nation, Scotland. But who does he think ranks as the greatest footballer we have ever seen? Well, he thinks it's a controversial opinion, but the Scot named Brazilian icon Pele as the best. He said:

"Pele. Controversial. My sons won't speak to me. "Plain and simply, three World Cups. You can't beat that."

While he thinks the decision could be met with controversy, it's hard to argue against the selection of the most talented player Brazil has ever produced. Pele is certainly well within the conversation when it comes to the GOATs on the pitch.

On the touchline, McCoist simply had to name his compatriot, Sir Alex Ferguson, as the greatest coach in sports history. He didn't give much explanation other than: "Sir Alex [Ferguson]. For obvious reasons." The pair never actually worked together as Ferguson opted against signing McCoist for St Mirren as a youngster, although the respect clearly remains.

Ally McCoist's Football GOATs Sport Name Biggest Achievements Football Pele World Cup Winner (x3), Football Sir Alex Ferguson Premier League Winner (x13), Champions League Winner (x2)

McCoist Names GOATs of Various Sports

Roger Federer and Muhammad Ali feature among the names he mentioned