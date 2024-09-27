Ally McCoist has criticised the structure around Philippe Clement at Rangers, stressing the sympathy he has for the Belgian manager, describing the lack of stability at the club as "very, very poor".

Rangers sit third in the Scottish Premiership with ten points after five games, and were beaten comfortably in the Old Firm derby against Celtic earlier this month. The Gers did, however, win their opening Europa League game of the campaign, easing past Malmo in a 2-0 triumph in Sweden last night, courtesy of goals from Nedim Bajrami and Ross McCausland.

Clement, who took over from former boss Michael Beale almost a year ago, has come under some fire for the Glasgow giants' start to the season, although McCoist believes he hasn't been helped by the chaotic structure within the club's hierarchy.

McCoist Laments Rangers Structure

The pundit was sympathetic to Clement

After succeeding Beale, Clement led Rangers to an assured second-placed finish last season, although the tactician's side were comfortably beaten to the title by Celtic, who won the league by eight points. The pressure is on the ex-Monaco manager to close that gap on the Bhoys this season, but they already find themselves five points behind their city rivals.

Speaking on TNT Sports prior to the Malmo clash, McCoist provided his thoughts on Clement's tenure so far:

"Well, he has to have everybody's sympathy to be honest with you, with the circumstances at the club at the time. The previous staff, the recruitment, hasn't been good enough. They've spent a lot of money, and let's be quite frank about it, they money hasn't been very well spent. So his hands have been tied a little bit in that respect. "Also, a big thing, from the manager's point of view, is no chairman. John Gilligan has come in and is a fine man who will do well, but no chief executive. Things like that, you know, the stability around the club is very, very poor at this moment in time and that's not good for the manager. It can transfer its way onto the football pitch as well. A lot of people will think that's crazy, but it can. "So he has got my sympathies. That said, I think the Celtic game was a little bit of an eye-opener for everybody. The gap that was there between the two sides. They've come back well, a couple of good wins against the Dundee teams. So it's very, very small steps for Philippe Clement at the moment."

Philippe Clement's Record as Rangers Manager Games 53 Wins 36 Draws 9 Losses 8 Win Percentage 68% Honours Scottish League Cup 2023/24

Sutton Unsure if Tavernier's 'Heart is in it'

The full-back was close to leaving the club

A potential boost for Clement could be a return to form for captain James Tavernier. The defender was heavily linked with a move to Turkey this summer, with Rangers said to be open to the sale of the goal-scoring right-back, but he ultimately opted to remain at Ibrox for at least another year.

The 32-year-old has started the new campaign out of sorts, and former Celtic striker and now pundit Chris Sutton has revealed that he's unsure as to whether Tavernier's 'heart is still in it' at Rangers.

The captain has received abuse for his displays thus far this season, and will be eager to prove the doubters wrong, with a tricky set of fixtures including games against Hibernian and Lyon to come.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 27/09/2024