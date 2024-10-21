Rangers hero Ally McCoist has slammed the club after their dismal 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock at the weekend - with the Gers languishing six points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership title race after just eight games.

Both Celtic and Aberdeen dropped points on Saturday after a pulsating 2-2 draw at Parkhead, leaving Rangers with the chance to cut the gap to just three points if they could win at Rugby Park. But a dismal performance saw Marley Watkins nab a late winner, with Philippe Clement's side unable to reply - and as a result, Rangers are already behind at the top.

McCoist: Rangers 'All Over The Place' as Title Bid Suffers

The Gers have only won one top-flight title in the past 13 years

Speaking on talkSPORT after their loss to the Ayrshire side, Rangers legend McCoist aired his disappointment with the Light Blues' stars.

Rangers' Premiership statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 5 3rd Shots taken per game 15.3 2nd Shots against per game 10.6 2nd xG 15.35 2nd Possession (%) 63.9 2nd

It's not just the players who took blame from McCoist, however. He even took aim at behind the scenes antics, with the Scotland hero stating that the club 'looks all over the place' in both a playing and hierarchy sense. He said on Monday morning:

"From the fans, I saw it. Not getting away from it, their performance was very, very, very poor. I looked at the game and I'm watching the game closely. You've asked me about the Rangers game - massive problems. "The really concerning thing for me is, for the record, that I think Derek McInnes just for the record has probably been the best Scottish manager domestically in the last 10-15 years. "I really do think he's been absolutely outstanding, and he's doing another good job at Kilmarnock. It took him a little while to get them going this year but they're well on their way. They were organised, and they looked as though they knew exactly what they were doing. They knew their jobs, and particularly at home, they are a proposition. "That said, I thought Rangers were really poor. Nothing in forward areas, defensively they look...I wouldn't say incapable of keeping a clean sheet, but you worry every time there's a crossed ball comes into the box. There's still not things sorted off the park. The club just looks all over the place at this moment in time, sadly."

Rangers have Romanian outfit Steaua Bucharest up next in the Europa League, before a home clash against St Mirren on Sunday afternoon - and if Clement falters in either game, an away trip to Aberdeen could be the game that finishes him off with the Dons currently high-flying in the Premiership.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-10-24.