Ally McCoist is best known as either a lovable pundit or for being a brilliant striker in his playing days. His brief managerial career, however, is less spoken about.

Between 2011 and 2014, he took charge of Rangers. In his debut campaign, the club went into administration and were docked ten points as a consequence. McCoist managed to guide them to a second-place finish but further punishment was to come, with the club placed in the Scottish Third Division (fourth tier).

During that initial period, an English footballer caught McCoist's eye and perhaps would have been signed were the Ibrox club not in such financial turmoil. Indeed, the former manager told TalkSport how he had wanted to sign Jamie Vardy from Fleetwood Town but couldn't get a deal across the line.

McCoist Wanted Jamie Vardy

"I couldn’t get the money"

At the time, Vardy was as good as unknown in the footballing community but was starting to make waves - albeit for a Conference League South side. McCoist revealed how one of his coaches helped bring the English striker to his attention:

“I tried to get Vardy when he was at Fleetwood, believe it or not, and I couldn’t get the money. I’m deadly serious. My coach John Brown watched Jamie Vardy. “To be fair, he had a great eye for a player. He watched him for 45 minutes and sent me a message saying, ‘we need to get this lad!’ That’s a fact. "Clearly, that wasn’t to be either. There’s probably a few more I can think about, to be fair, but Vardy was probably the biggest [name I missed out on].”

Vardy Became Premier League Legend

Won League and FA Cup with Leicester City