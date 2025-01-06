Summary Ally McCoist was tasked with naming his top five Premier League strikers of all time in a segment with TalkSPORT.

The former Rangers striker and TNT Pundit overlooked the likes of Thierry Henry and Sergio Aguero.

Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer featured in an all-England selection.

When pundits and former players are asked to name the Premier League’s greatest strikers, it’s like letting a kid loose in a sweet shop – the shelves are stacked with colourful options, each more tempting than the last. Since the league’s inception in 1992, the goals have flowed like jars of candy, with no shortage of world-beating strikers lining up to fill the spotlight.

Consider players like Thierry Henry, who revolutionised the forward role, turning the striker position into a dynamic, free-roaming force. His brilliance cements him as one of the greatest to ever grace the Premier League. Shift your focus to the present, and stars like Erling Haaland emerge – a player who, in under three seasons at Manchester City, has already carved out a spot in the conversation about the league’s best with 79 goals in just 87 appearances.

To many’s surprise, however, neither of these players were brought up when former Rangers forward Ally McCoist joined in on a recent TalkSPORT debate. But after scoring 81 goals in 224 appearances during his career, the retired Scottish international certainly knows what it takes to be a top-tier striker. Here's who he chose in the end.

Alan Shearer

Premier League clubs: Southampton, Blackburn Rovers & Newcastle United

Alan Shearer, who inspired McCoist to create his own list of best Premier League strikers after naming his back in 2020, still holds the record as the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, with 260 goals from 441 appearances. Starting his top-flight journey at Southampton, Shearer truly left his legacy at Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers, where he played a pivotal role for the latter in clinching the Premier League title during the 1994-1995 season.

If you ever needed a pure goalscorer who was obsessed with just that one thing, then perhaps there has never been anyone better than the Geordie legend. It’s only right to place the league's most prolific goalscorer near the top of the list. Scoring was second nature to him during his time in English football, and only one player has come close enough to seriously threaten his record.

Harry Kane

Premier League clubs: Tottenham

Harry Kane is the player who came closest to challenging Shearer’s record. Had he stayed at Tottenham for a few more years or followed through with a move to Manchester United, it’s likely he would have added to his impressive tally of 213 goals in 320 appearances and overtaken his predecessor.

Instead, Kane opted to hunt down some ever-elusive silverware, making the move to Bayern Munich in 2023. However, that decision hasn’t diminished his legacy one bit. Kane earned three Golden Boot awards, with the latest in the 2020/21 season, a year when the England National Team's record goalscorer also claimed the Playmaker award. In the modern era, Kane stands out as perhaps the most complete striker of them all - he could do just about anything, which lended itself to his Tottenham teammates often becoming overreliant on him.

Robbie Fowler

Premier League clubs: Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, Manchester City & Leeds United

McCoist clearly favours an English striker, as his third pick saw him name Toxteth-born Robbie Fowler. Affectionately dubbed 'God' by Liverpool fans, he was widely celebrated for his natural goal-scoring talent and clinical finishing. "Fowler was some finisher," McCoist remarked. With 163 Premier League goals in 379 appearances, he ranks ninth on the all-time list.

Fowler made an explosive entrance into the Liverpool squad in the early 1990s, swiftly establishing himself as one of the league's most formidable strikers. One of his most incredible feats was scoring a hat-trick in just four minutes and 33 seconds against Arsenal in 1994, setting a Premier League record at the time and easily making the cut in a list of the greatest individual performances in the division's history. His goalscoring exploits also earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice, in 1995 and 1996.

Ian Wright

Premier League clubs: West Ham & Arsenal

Despite starting his Premier League career late, Ian Wright made his mark at Arsenal with his infectious enthusiasm and clinical finishing, netting 113 goals. He remains one of the most beloved figures in Premier League history, mainly thanks to the undeniable charm he still exhibits as one of the best pundits around, but his ability in front of goal cannot be forgotten.

'Wrighty' was instrumental in Arsenal's domestic successes, including their Premier League title win in the 1997-1998 season. He became Arsenal's all-time leading scorer in 1997, a record he held until Thierry Henry surpassed it. He may be loveable nowadays, but to defenders of his generation, the Englishman was as fear-inducing and unpredictable as they come.

Wayne Rooney

Premier League clubs: Everton & Manchester United

Wayne Rooney, Manchester United's all-time leading scorer and third on the Premier League's all-time scoring chart with 208 goals, demonstrated longevity, versatility, and a flair for the dramatic. After bursting onto the scene with Everton, Rooney joined United in 2004 and was instrumental in them dominating English football for close to a decade.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wayne Rooney is the only player in Premier League history to have registered more than 200 goals and 100 assists.

While the team evolved, Rooney remained one of the constants. Whether it was netting a quite ridiculous overhead kick in the Manchester derby against Manchester City, or scoring from inside his own half, the former Everton starlet matched superb technique with intense commitment and drive.

All statistics via Premier League (correct as of 05/01/2025)