Over the course of the last two seasons, Alperen Sengun has had his moments with the Houston Rockets. Sengun has been one of the key cogs for Houston in that time, and he looks to be one of the emerging bigs in the NBA.

Sengun had more chances to show what he can do in his second year in 2022-23, where his numbers saw an uptick across the board. That had to have led to plenty of optimism about his outlook for his third year, and he then took another step forward.

In 2023-24, Sengun helped the Rockets turn a corner with his play, and based on that, his tantalizing skill set and his production increasing again, it’s evident he should be a player Houston should want to keep around. It seems he could be one of the Rockets’ building blocks from here.

It doesn't appear as if a potential maximum extension will likely be coming for either Sengun or Jalen Green this offseason, based on a recent report from Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle, though. There's still plenty of time left before next season, but it doesn't seem either of those two young players, for now, will be extended.

Rockets Should Want Sengun Around Long Term

Sengun is just getting started, and the Rockets should be bullish on him

Clearly, the Rockets have decisions to make in the near future when it comes to Green and Sengun in the process. Both players look to be promising and talented young players, but at least when it comes to Sengun, he could be a guy Houston may aim to build around from here.

Sengun was reportedly a player the Rockets were said to be potentially "dangling" in a possible trade with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant prior to the 2024 NBA Draft, and it seemed Sengun was said to be a candidate Houston could trade for an established star. However, the deal didn't happen and the Rockets didn't draft a possible replacement for Sengun.

Sengun had a strong second season, as he saw more opportunities and Houston often ran things through him. And in his third year, he made more strides with his game.

In the 2023-24 campaign, Sengun had 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. Sengun’s skill, interior touch and passing chops were on display throughout the past year, and by the looks of it, he could be one of Houston's franchise pillars for years to come.

Sengun's 2023-24 Averages Category Stat PTS 21.1 TRB 9.3 TRB% 15.4% AST 5.0 AST% 25.2% TO% 12.5% STL 1.2 P. FOULS 3.3

Granted, Sengun has areas where he’ll have to improve in years ahead, such as on defense and as a perimeter shooting threat. But, he did improve some on defense last season, does have active hands as a rotator with 6-foot-11 size, and he’s clearly a talented young big already, and he can potentially get to another level.

Most notably on offense, with his diverse game filled with a combination of various shots inside the arc, and footwork filled with counters and his interior touch, he can create for himself often. Sengun shot 56.7 percent on two-point attempts last season, and his multifaceted paint skill was often on display.

That said, Sengun’s playmaking is impressive as well. He is a player that needs the ball in his hands, but playing off of his scoring abilities, Sengun can make passes from a plethora of angles, and generate quality looks for others from a number of areas.

Whether he’s initiating out of the high or mid-post, making plays as a roller or in handoff situations, Sengun can deliver on-point feeds.

He’s one of the driving forces for Houston offensively, with his vision and requisite feel, where he'll regularly play sensible plays out of double teams, get players the ball in their shooting pocket, and for a big man, he can make a variety of wraparound and behind-the-back dishes. Sengun should keep improving as he gets more comfortable as a passer as well.

Now, time will tell whether the Rockets sign Sengun to a contract extension in coming months at some point, or look to reconsider next offseason, when he could become a restricted free agent, and Houston could preserve some flexibility.

All things considered, though, based on Sengun seeming to be on an upward trajectory, with his impact, he looks to be a player the Rockets should want around long-term. He's set to turn 22 later this month, and after the past two seasons, would seem to be a player that could be primed for stardom.

One could point to Houston's late-season surge without the-then injured Sengun to close 2023-24 as reasoning to not be as high on him, and he still has a ways to go defensively, such as with fouling. But, the positives could end up far outweighing the negatives for years to come, and his chemistry should only improve with Fred VanVleet next season, and also with playing with Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and others.