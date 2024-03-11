Highlights

As he attempted to stop Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis from charging down the lane, Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun absorbed the contact and fell awkwardly. It was a scary scene and one that didn't get in the aftermath of the collision.

Alperen Sengun Exits Matchup Against Kings in Wheelchair

The third-year center has had a breakout season

Sengun seemed to have bent his right knee too far backwards, which he held tightly while lying on the court. The severity of the injury wasn't immediately known. However, it was bad enough for the rising star to leave the floor in a wheelchair with just 39.1 seconds remaining in regulation.

Head in hands, Sengun was wheeled away in what was a heartbreaking moment for the Rockets big man.

It was a rough sight for all of those in attendance really. Sabonis looked noticeably discomforted with the role that he may have played in Sengun suffering a major injury. Teammates had huddled around Sengun as he looked at his knee in anguish.

Already up by eight points before Sengun went down, the Rockets ultimately went on to win the game, 112-104. With that victory, Houston has won four out of their last five games, including two that are over current playoff teams.

It's an impressive feat for the Rockets (29-35), who have been one of the NBA's most disappointing teams throughout the 2023-24 season after a promising start to the year. Still, Houston will hardly be able to savor their recent success with the bittersweet ending to Sunday's game.

For his part, Sengun finished the matchup against the Kings with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 29 minutes. Though solid, it was a relatively pedestrian night for what has been an award-worthy season.

On the year, the Turkish delight averages 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Earning comparisons to players such as Pau Gasol, Nikola Jokic, and Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets now anxiously wait for word on what type of injury the breakout big man has suffered. Per ESPN senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Sengun will undergo an MRI on his right knee and ankle on Monday.