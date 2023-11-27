Highlights Houston Rockets have seen a resurgence this season with off-season upgrades and a more balanced team, resulting in a winning record.

Third-year center Alperen Şengün has shown tremendous improvement, drawing comparisons to Nikola Jokić.

Şengün's increased production is attributed to his improved defensive activity and organization, making him a strong contender for the Most Improved Player award.

The Houston Rockets have been one of the most surprising teams in the Western Conference in the first quarter of the 2023-24 regular season, where they are currently in the mix and battling for a Play-In tournament spot. While the Rockets acquired veterans’ Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks during free-agency, it is their third-year Center, Alperen Şengün, who NBA journalist Mark Medina argues has been the most impressive player for the youthful team so far after he has seen a significant jump in his on-court production.

Off-season upgrades have sparked Rockets' resurgence

A disappointing 2022-23 regular season campaign saw the Rockets finish alongside the San Antonio Spurs with the second-worst record in the entire NBA after going 22-60, resulting in a high lottery pick, for which they were awarded the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They exercised their option to draft highly-touted guard Amen Thompson of the Overtime Elite, a basketball league based in Atlanta, Georgia. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old has only played in four games so far in his rookie season after sustaining an ankle injury at the beginning of the month.

One of the key things that newly appointed head coach Ime Udoka, needed to address though, was bringing in some veteran experience around the plethora of young talent that the Rockets have available to them. Last season, they were the second-youngest team in the league with an average age of 23.58, but with the addition of championship-proven Fred VanVleet on a three-year, $130 max contract, and defensive menace Dillon Brooks, on a four-year, $80 million deal, respectively, they have since become the 13th oldest team with an average age of 26.5.

Rank Youngest NBA Teams - 2023-24 Season Average age 1 San Antonio Spurs 23.52 2 Oklahoma City Thunder 24.12 3 Charlotte Hornets 24.28 4 Portland Trail Blazers 24.786 5 Orlando Magic 24.792

This new, more well-balanced group now boasts an average of 4.17 years of league experience, and in the early phase of the season, this has shown on the court. Instead of battling for a lottery pick, Houston are looking dangerous early on, currently sitting 8-6 on the season with their defensive work taking much of the plaudits. Perhaps shockingly, the Rockets currently possess the number one defense in the league with a 106.8 rating, ahead of the impressive Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic. While their 111.9 offensive rating has not been as striking, overall, they are the sixth-best team in the NBA in net rating with plus-5.1.

However, it is not the work of VanVleet and Brooks alone who have contributed to such a surge in performance from that of last season, but the ascension of their third-year center, Alperen Şengün, who has taken a monumental leap in his personal development and is quickly becoming a star in this league. As such, he has even drawn comparisons with two-time MVP Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, and when looking at each of their statistics through their third-year in the league, they eerily resemble each other on many fronts.

Nikola Jokić vs. Alperen Şengün - Third season comparison Nikola Jokić (2017-18) Alperen Şengün (2023-24) Games Played 75 14 Points 18.5 20.2 Assists 6.1 5.6 Rebounds 10.7 9.1 True shooting % 60.3 60.4 Usage rate % 24.2 26.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Medina – Şengün ‘more aware of what to do on the court’

Medina has been really impressed by the level of play with which Şengün is performing at, believing that he is already a legitimate contender for the elusive Most Improved Player award, even this early on in the season. He attributes the Turk’s increased production to his ‘improved defensive activity’ and ‘organization’, believing that the 21-year-old is only just ‘scratching the surface’ on what he can do in this league for many years to come.

“He’s a legitimate contender for Most Improved Player, probably the Jokić comparisons are a little bit premature, but they're not completely outlandish. He has an amazing skill set offensively, with his post-up game, shooting, passing. The key difference this season, though, is his growth defensively. Last season, his defensive rating was 120, and this season so far, it's 110. And the Houston Rockets overall, as a team, have become one of the best defensive teams in the league. You can point that to Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Ime Udoka, first year head coach after being with Boston [Celtics], he's really held them accountable. But a lot of it also has to do with Şengün’s improved defensive activity, and it boils down to a few things. There's been a lot more effort, he's a lot more aware of what to do on the court, and he's able to keep things organized individually, as well as a team. So, I think the scary thing for the rest of the league, and the intriguing thing for the Rockets, is that he continues to just keep scratching the surface here. So yeah, obviously too early to say who's in the top billing for Most Improved Player because we have three quarters of the season to go through, but, already consider him one of the contenders that we'll have to keep an eye on.”

Şengün taking off in Houston

In only his third season in the NBA, Şengün is proving why he was initially considered a lottery pick, although he slid down the draft order and fell into the lap of the Oklahoma City Thunder at 16th overall, before being traded to Houston for two future first-round picks.

Alperen Şengün - Season-by-Season Statistics 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points 9.6 14.8 20.2 Rebounds 5.5 9.0 9.1 Assists 2.6 3.9 5.6 Field goal% 47.4 55.3 56.7

Through his first 14 games of the season, the 21-year-old has taken another incremental stride in his production, where he is leading his Rockets team in both points scored, 20.2, and rebounds, 9.1. He is also proving handy in the assists column, where he is averaging 5.6 per game, while also leading his team in field goal percentage, converting 56.7 percent of his 15.0 attempts per game. His production on offense hasn’t gone unnoticed, where his 116.5 offensive rating ranks higher than any other member of the Rockets' roster, while also boasting a 105.4 defensive rating. As a result, he currently has the third-highest net rating, 11.2, among his teammates.

Perhaps one of his qualities that has gone mostly under the radar, though, is his assist percentage, where he is currently contributing to over a quarter, 27.6 percent to be exact, of Houston’s total distributions. This number is the team's second-highest, where the 6-foot-11 center ranks only behind NBA Champion, VanVleet, where similarly, his 26.4 usage percentage is second-best, behind third-year guard, Jalen Green. One metric where he ranks above the rest of his team, though, is his 15.9 player impact estimate score.

With his name all over the stat sheet, Şengün has drawn comparisons with Jokić, but while Medina argues these assessments are perhaps premature, at the rate at which the young center’s upward trajectory is currently trending, he certainly has the potential to become yet another European great in the NBA. Nevertheless, a Most Improved Player award is certainly not out of his grasp, while his overall impact on the Houston Rockets has been a welcome addition to a team who now possess playoff aspirations instead of fighting for lottery picks.