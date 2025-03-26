Alphonso Davies' agent has hit out at the Canada FA after the Bayern Munich star suffered an ACL tear in their clash against the USA.

The left-back lasted just 12 minutes before hobbling off with a knee injury, which has now seen him ruled out for at least six months after the seriousness of the issue was revealed following a scan.

But reacting to the news, Davies' agent Nedal Huoseh has now spoken out against the national team in a statement to OneSoccer in which he has revealed that the 24-year-old was supposed to be rested for the game as he wasn't fully fit.

Davies' Agent Hits Out

Bayern Munich star out for 6-9 months

In a statement released to OneSoccer, Huoseh claims that Davies felt pressured by the national team manager Jesse Marsch to play which ultimately led to his long-term injury.

“I am very disappointed. Alphonso was not 100% after the Mexico game and it was planned that he was not going to start against the USA. On Saturday night the expectation was he would not be in the XI. "As a captain I feel he was pressured to start the game by the coach. Alphonso is not the kind of guy to say no in those moments. He ended up playing and look what happened. "Canada Soccer needs to do a better job managing these players, in my opinion. Alphonso is down and obviously really disappointed about this injury. 'Thankfully he is in wonderful hands with a world-class group at Bayern who will take great care of him. He is expected to have the surgery within the next 24 hours.”

Davies recently signed new long-term contract with the Bundesliga giants to commit his future to the club after strong links to Real Madrid and Manchester United.

But he will now miss the Champions League quarter-finals against Inter Milan, as well as the run-in for the German league title race as they look to wrestle back the title from Bayer Leverkusen.

Davies will undergo surgery in the next 24 hours before beginning rehabilitation, the hope being that he will return before the end of 2025.

