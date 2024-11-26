Manchester United are pushing to sign a new left-back for Ruben Amorim as a priority, with Theo Hernandez and Alphonso Davies targets, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are United's current natural left-back options in Amorim's squad, but both players have suffered injury problems in the last few years. United have often lined up with either Noussair Mazraoui or Diogo Dalot on the left-hand side, so signing a natural option is now a priority.

Against Ipswich Town last time out, Amorim opted for Amad Diallo as one of his wing-back options with Mazraoui playing in a more defensive role as one of the three central defenders. In Amorim's system, his wing-backs are incredibly important, and we could see them make a play to bring in a new one during the next couple of transfer windows.

Sky Sports' Plettenberg has now reported that both Bayern Munich's Davies and AC Milan's Hernandez are options for the Red Devils...

"The search for a new left-back at Manchester United is in full swing. Highest priority for Ruben #Amorim as reported! Alphonso Davies remains the desired target but difficult to realize. Theo Hernández is also on the list alongside other options. However, Hernández is being closely monitored. Contract with AC Milan until 2026. #MUFC."

Hernandez, who Kylian Mbappe described as 'crazy', is a key figure for AC Milan, so it won't be easy to prise him away from the Italian club. The 'world-class' left-back could be the ideal player for Amorim's system, an attacking wing-back who can provide a threat in the final third while also being a competent defender.

During his career, Hernandez has provided 87 goals and assists combined in 327 appearances, an impressive return for a defender. With his contract expiring in 2026, Milan will have some big decisions to make on the French international. Next summer, the 27-year-old will be entering the final year of his contract, meaning the Italian side aren't in a strong negotiating position if a club like United arrives with an offer at the table.