Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, but GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that his £240,000-a-week wages could be a sticking point.

With regular injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, adding another left-back could be a priority for the Red Devils in 2025. Davies is set to be out of contract next summer, so there could be a host of clubs looking to secure his signature.

United have other options that they could look to explore if a deal for Davies isn't feasible as they look to trim down their wage bill next year.

Real Madrid are Frontrunners for Davies

Canadian could demand £10m sign-on fee

If Davies leaves Bayern next summer, the Canadian international will demand around £240,000-a-week, according to GIVEMESPORT sources. Alongside his salary, Davies is also looking for a signing-on fee of around £10m, and United see these figures as a sticking point in a deal.

As it stands, Real Madrid are still considered frontrunners to sign Davies in 2025. United aren't 100% ruled out of the race, but a move for Davies isn't looking likely at the moment. £240k-a-week would put Davies only behind Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, and Casemiro in terms of pay and United are now looking to trim their wage bill.

Alphonso Davies's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =5th Assists 5 =7th Clearances Per Game 1.3 6th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 7.13 =4th

The Red Devils are hoping to offload Antony, Maguire, Christian Eriksen, and more than likely Casemiro, which could help them fund a potential move for Davies. GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that at this stage, while it is expected that United wouldn't reach the levels needed financially for Davies, it would need a big push for incoming manager Ruben Amorim if he's the player that he personally wants for the left-hand side of defence.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has recently described him as the "dream" target for United for that position.

United Have Alternative Left-Back Options

Gutierrez, Ait-Nouri and Fernandez among potential recruits

We've previously reported how United have an interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and former United defender Alvaro Fernandez, while they are also tracking Miguel Gutierrez. The Red Devils will consider options internally that could suit Amorim's style of play.

Amorim intends to meet with Luke Shaw to fully understand his problems and potential as the English left-back continues to struggle with injuries. Shaw is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League this season, while he started just 12 games last term.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 02/11/2024.