Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies would be open to a move to Manchester United next summer, but Real Madrid remain the favourites to land him according to Christian Falk.

The Canada international is set to leave the Allianz Arena on a free transfer when his contract expires in June 2025, and INEOS are said to hold an interest in bringing the versatile left-footer to Old Trafford to bolster the squad.

However, Real Madrid are also in the race for his signature and it's believed that they may already have an agreement to seal a free transfer away from Bayern.

Man United 'Have a Chance' to Sign Davies

Real Madrid remains favourites though

But writing in Christian Falk's Fact Files, the reliable BILD journalist reports that United do have a chance of getting a deal done for Davies in the summer although it remains to be seen if they are willing to meet his huge £12.6m-per-year wage demands, which works out at around £240,000-per-week.

"Manchester United have a chance, but he’s not really cheap. "Davies wants a minimum of €15m a season and a sign-on fee of around the same amount. I’m not sure if United are willing to pay this money. "I know that their first option would have been Jeremie Frimpong but he was too expensive (with a release clause of €40m for United). I’m not sure if they want to spend so much money on a left-back. "Real Madrid really want Davies, so if United want to get concrete they have to pay this money. I wonder if other positions might very well be more important for the club. "Alphonso Davies, I think, would be open to the move, but Real Madrid are a little bit closer."

Reports from Germany have suggested that United have already been in talks with Davies' camp as they explore a potential move for him in 2025.

The fitness issues of both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have created a huge need in the left-back department at Old Trafford and the 24-year-old is considered to be one of the best in the world in his position.

Alphonso Davies's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =5th Assists 5 =7th Clearances Per Game 1.3 6th Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 7.13 =4th

Described as "world-class", Davies would fit into INEOS' philosophy of signing players aged 25 and under, and would fit into new manager Ruben Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 system as a wing-back, where his attacking attributes would greatly excel.

However, while question marks remain around the money that would be involved in a deal and the fact Real Madrid are in a much stronger position in world football, it would seem like a long-shot that the Canada skipper ends up at Old Trafford next summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 02/11/2024.