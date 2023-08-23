Highlights Manchester United are closing in on signing Altay Bayindir as a backup goalkeeper, with a €5 million move on the cards.

Bayindir has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Fenerbahce and is known for his shot-stopping ability and skill with the ball at his feet.

However, a viral video compilation of Bayindir's mistakes may not have United fans convinced of his potential, even though he would serve as backup to Andre Onana.

Manchester United are closing in on signing a brand-new backup goalkeeper, with reports confirming that Erik ten Hag's side have arranged a pre-medical with Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir recently.

The Athletic's David Ornstein claims that a €5 million move is on the cards. With Dean Henderson continuously linked with a move away from Old Trafford, the club are acting quickly in finding a replacement and the Turkish international is the man they've deemed up for the task.

With Andre Onana also arriving this summer, it's hard to imagine we'll see anyone other than the former Ajax shot-stopper in between the sticks for United, but it never hurts to have a backup goalkeeper just in case.

Unfortunately, almost immediately after news about the potential deal broke online, a video of Bayindir went viral on social media and, well, let's just say it doesn't paint the keeper in the best light.

Who is Altay Bayindir?

On paper, Bayindir would be a tremendous signing as second fiddle to Onana. The 25-year-old has been a serviceable keeper for Fenerbahce for the last four years and has been the club's first-choice in goal throughout the entirety of his run there.

Having initially come through the ranks at MKE Ankaragucu, the Turkish star never quite made it into the first team on a regular basis before he was sold to Sari Kanaryalar in 2019.

The move proved to be the catalyst that would push him into regular football, though, and he's made at least 30 appearances in every single one of his four seasons at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

While he's a strong shot-stopper, Bayindir is known just as much for his ability with the ball at the feet, and he thrives playing out from the back, meaning he'd be a perfect match for Ten Hag's side who have placed an emphasis on this since the manager took charge at Old Trafford last season.

Similarly, it's what makes Onana such a perfect acquisition for the club this summer, so it's no surprise they've also taken an interest in the Fenerbahce number one.

United aren't the only side who have identified him as a potential target, though, with reports suggesting that both Ajax and Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on him.

Having signed a contract extension at the Turkish club earlier this year, a move for Bayindir is set to cost the Red Devils just over £4m, which is insanely cheap all things considered. You'd think that the United faithful would be thrilled by the idea of the club signing a player of his quality to serve as backup to Onana, unfortunately, for the keeper though, a new video has gone viral, and it's not exactly flattering for him.

What does the video contain?

Shortly after news of the potential deal was announced, one fan wasted no time sharing a highlight video of Bayindir's that, well let's just say it doesn't paint him in the brightest way.

Instead, the entire video is a compilation of some pretty comical mistakes that he's made throughout his career. If you're a United fan, you may want to look away now.

The video includes some wild mistakes, including some astronomically bad moments that saw some pretty tame shots and what should have been fairly routine saves somehow resulting in the ball beating him and finding the back of the net.

They aren't flattering at all. There are numerous shots of him being beaten at his near post, while there are also a couple showing him struggling to deal with an aerial threat on a couple of occasions.

The following clip, is probably the pick of the bunch, though.

After appearing to comfortably claim a free kick, Bayindir holds the ball tight against his chest, but accidentally slides backwards across the goal line, bringing the ball with him in a moment that wouldn't feel too out of place in a sitcom. It's unbelievably comical.

There are moments in the clip that shows him diving around hilariously, getting nowhere near the ball in a manner that's not too dissimilar from something you'd see when one of your friends is playing in goal on a FIFA video game and doesn't quite know what they're doing.

Of course, compilations can be quite misleading and cherry-picking someone's best, or in this case, worst bits, can paint a very deceiving picture about their ability and their careers, but blimey, this one featured so many different over-the-top moments that it was pretty convincing.

Andre Onana: Mixed start at Manchester United

While the video may not do too much to excite United fans about Bayindir's potential move to Old Trafford, it's important to remember he'd be doing so strictly to serve as a backup option to Onana, who joined the club this summer.

The former Inter Milan man replaced the departing David de Gea and his ability to play out from the back has many predicting he'll be a roaring success at the club, and things have gotten off to an interesting start so far.

In his Premier League debut, the former Cameroon international had a solid display for the most part, with some impressive saves and showcased his incredible passing range with some superb long balls up the pitch.

The performance could have ended abysmally, though, with Onana colliding into a Wolverhampton Wanderers man and seemingly giving away a penalty in the closing stages of the game, inexplicably, though, the referee waved away claims for the spot-kick and VAR refused to overturn the call.

United went on to win the game 1-0, but his debut would have been looked back upon very differently if the penalty was given, and he'd been responsible for the club dropping two points at the death. His performance against Tottenham Hotspur next time out wasn't quite as solid.

Despite making a couple of decent saves, United were well-beaten by Spurs as Ange Postecoglou's side emerged with a 2-0 victory over the Red Devils. The ability is all there, though, so it's hard to imagine Bayindir will get much of a look in at Old Trafford if he's to join the club.