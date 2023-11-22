Highlights Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir could soon be thrown in at the deep end at Old Trafford.

Bayindir was brought in to apply pressure on Andre Onana, who has struggled at times since signing for United.

The Turkish international has impressed during the international break, and he could become the number one over the next few months.

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir could become a starter at Old Trafford in January, and journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the Turkish international after his performances for his country.

Bayindir was brought to Old Trafford to play second fiddle to Andre Onana, who also moved to the club in the summer transfer window. However, Onana is likely to be unavailable in January due to participating in the African Cup of Nations, so Bayindir could get a chance to stake his claim.

Onana hasn't been as convincing as many United fans would have hoped, so having a capable backup goalkeeper could help apply the pressure on the Cameroon international. At the age of 25, Bayindir is relatively young for a goalkeeper, and the Manchester club only paid around £4.3m to prise him away from Fenerbahce.

Altay Bayindir could get a chance at Old Trafford soon

Onana had previously quit international football following a row with the Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song. The United stopper made himself unavailable for selection after the World Cup in 2022, but he recently returned to action against Burundi in September. Now, according to i News, Onana is set to miss up to seven United games after deciding that he wants to play for his country in AFCON.

Bayindir is likely to come in and deputise in Onana's absence, but he could get an opportunity to impress even sooner than that. As per BBC, Onana pulled out of the Cameroon squad to face Libya after being substituted through injury in their opening game of the international break. United face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, so Erik ten Hag will be sweating on his fitness ahead of his side making the short trip to Merseyside.

After featuring for his country during the international break, Bayindir will be the man to slot in, and he's managed to build up some match fitness for Turkey. The 25-year-old came off the bench against Wales on Tuesday night and started against Germany previously, and his manager, Vincenzo Montella, was full of praise for the shot-stopper...

"He did very well in our games against Germany and Wales. He is a young goalkeeper and I expect and hope that he can get great experience at United. I hope he can play first-team football, which will give him even more experience, and then he’ll be even better when he comes back to us."

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that Bayindir's confidence could be high as he rides the wave with his country, who are on the up at the moment. The journalist adds that confidence and happiness in the players will be vital for United if they are to turn things around, and Jones has backed Bayindir, who is earning £35k-a-week at Old Trafford, to prove himself when thrown in at the deep end in January. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, definitely a promising sign. Man Utd fans will be buoyed by the fact that he can go into a match like that, yes, concede a couple of goals, but still come out of it with good reports. This is a really big moment for Turkish football generally. The national team has been on the up and the fact that he's kind of riding that wave as well means that hopefully, his confidence is high. At the moment at United, that's all you really want. The only way players are going to have form is to have confidence and happiness, so that is certainly helpful. Let's see what happens when he gets thrown in at the deep end at United in January. But from what we've seen so far, at least the guy seems to be able to keep his goal pretty securely."

Erik ten Hag faces a tough test

Despite the Toffees being near the foot of the Premier League table, it could be the worst time to play Sean Dyche's side. Everton were recently given a 10-point deduction, and the supporters at Goodison Park will be doing everything they can to support their team, more than ever. As we saw last season, the fans came together when the Merseyside club were fighting relegation, and the atmosphere could be at its best after the recent news.

Ten Hag's job is to ensure his players focus on the football and not the occasion. An Everton supporters group have raised money to plan protests against the Premier League ahead of the game, so it could be a hostile atmosphere for United to deal with.