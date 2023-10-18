Highlights Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez played a crucial role in Uruguay's victory over Brazil, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the World Cup qualifying match.

Núñez's performance showcased his growth and improvement as a player, both for club and country, and Liverpool fans should be excited to see him return to the team.

Unfortunately, the match was marred by Neymar's potentially serious injury, which overshadowed Núñez's stellar performance.

Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez was front and centre of the goalscoring action as Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in their World Cup qualifying encounter. Nunez, 24, was on hand with a goal and assist apiece as the win boosted them up into second place in their group, sat behind Lionel Messi’s Argentina. It marked an important occasion in Uruguay’s history as the two-time World Cup winners ended their 22-year wait for a victory against the Selecao.

Led by former Leeds United custodian Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay put their South America rivals to the sword and Liverpool fans will be pleased to learn that their striker was the difference maker on the night.

Darwin Núñez was the difference maker vs Brazil

The £85m man broke the deadlock on the 42-minute mark as Maximiliano Arauho burst down the left flank to deliver an inch-perfect cross for Darwin, who duly headed it past Manchester City and Brazil goalkeeper Ederson. As such, the match soon spruced into life and with 13 minutes of normal play left on the clock, the former Benfica ace was in and amongst the action again, this time to set up Nicolas de la Cruz to earn a two-goal lead.

Surrounded by a sea of yellow shirts, Nunez controlled the throw-in delightfully before and with a show of strength, he rode the wave and managed to scoop the ball back towards the penalty spot where de la Cruz was waiting patiently.

There were doubts over whether his attempt to tee up his compatriot were on purpose, though an alternate angle - which you can watch in full below - shows that he had every intent to deliver a ball into the congested penalty area. Bravo, Darwin!

Watch: Darwin Núñez’s stunning assist during Uruguay 2-0 Brazil

The latest on Neymar’s potential ACL injury

To darken the occasion, wedged inbetween the two goals, 124-cap Brazil international Neymar suffered a nasty looking injury as he immediately fell down to the floor, clutching his leg as he animated towards the Brazil dugout for treatment and espite Nunez’s goal-induced showing against a well-rehearsed Brazil side, the headlines this morning as more concerned over the severity of Neymar’s injury.

The talismanic 31-year-old was withdrawn from play sprawled out on a stretcher deep into first half stoppage time as he was seen landing awkwardly on his left leg, while Tottenham Hotspur ace Richarlison warmed up in replacement.

Formerly of Barcelona, Neymar has just recovered from a hiatus from football after sustaining a long-term injury back in March but will now face an extended period on the wrong side of the white line.

Despite Brazil’s doctor insisting that fans stay patient, Sports Medicine Doctor Brian Sutterer MD has signalled that his injury could be Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) related given the mechanisms and the nature of how he planted his foot. You can read more about his potential career-changing injury below.

Read More: Neymar’s latest injury is analysed by sports doctor and it doesn’t sound good

How was Darwin Núñez performed this season?

Liverpool’s No.9 has begun proceedings in 2023/24 brightly for club and country and Jürgen Klopp will welcome him back to Merseyside with open arms, especially after observing his emphatic performance against Brazil.

For Liverpool, he has chalked up four goals and three assists in 10 games, despite being restricted to 471 minutes.

Goal involvements aside, the 24-year-old’s overall game has come on leaps and bounds, and it’s only a matter of time until Klopp places his full trust in him to lead the line for the six-time Champions League winners.

In his inaugural campaign for the Reds, he managed to plunder 15 goals and a further four assists in 42 games across all competitions but given how he has performed since the new campaign got underway, he’s in line to potentially produce a career-best goal tally, but it’ll take some doing to match his 34-goal return from 2021/22.