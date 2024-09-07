Key Takeaways Alternate helmets allow NFL teams to make bold design decisions and energize their fanbase.

Some fans find alternates overshadowing current helmets, sparking a desire for more updates.

The success and popularity of alternate helmets showcase the impact of making striking design choices on fans of the NFL.

When NFL teams design their alternate helmets, they're often much more willing to make bold design decisions to ensure their team stands out from the rest. For most, this is a welcome change that can give their entire fanbase a jolt of energy.

But not everyone sees it that way; for some fans, these alternates just remind them how dull their current helmets are. It’s a bit of a letdown when they realize the flashy new design is miles ahead of what their favorite team normally wears.

Even though they can occasionally remind current uniforms that they need updates, no one denies how strikingly popular these alternate helmets are. With that said, let's examine the five NFL teams whose alternate helmets truly outshine their standard ones.

Related 5 Teams Whose Alternate Uniforms Are Better Than Their Regulars NFL teams are able to rock their alternate uniforms three times throughout the regular season, and some of them steal the show.

1 Baltimore Ravens

'Purple Rising'

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have truly stepped up their game with the introduction of the "Purple Rising" alternate helmets. These new helmets are a stark departure from their standard black helmet and facemask with nothing but the usual logo—often considered one of the more understated designs in the league. These new helmets dazzle with an all-purple matte finish and striking gold facemask, aligning perfectly with their all-purple uniforms. They're widely recognized as one of the sharpest updates this offseason.

In a season that saw them just one victory short of a Super Bowl berth under the command of two-time MVP quarterback, the Ravens haven't been resting on their laurels. Their offseason moves, which include snagging a star running back, have kept the excitement brewing. The "Purple Rising" helmets have introduced a pop of color that fans and players love.

2 Houston Texans

Both 'H-Town' & 'Battle Red'

After C.J. Stroud 's rookie season, which might just be the most remarkable debut for a quarterback in NFL history, the team saw a perfect opportunity to revamp its look. This marked their first complete uniform overhaul since re-entering the league in 2002.

The Houston Texans rolled out four new uniforms and three helmets this offseason, dubbing the update "the most fan-inclusive and transparent uniform redesign in NFL history." The team took the time to absorb community feedback, ensuring fans felt part of the process—a move that paid off significantly with the introduction of the "H-Town" and "Battle Red" helmets.

The Texans seemingly hit a home run with their new "H-Town" helmet, which stands out as a stunning tribute to the city. It's a new color scheme, a nod to Houston's vibrant culture, and an instant classic among fans. Sleek and modern, it reflects the energy and spirit of the city more vividly than the standard uniforms ever did.

The "Battle Red" helmet makes its own strong statement with a bright red chrome finish and large bullhorns on the sides to frame the facemask. This helmet isn’t just about team spirit; it’s about making a statement when the team steps onto the field.

These helmets have a better look than their standard caps, which also got an update this year. This is less about the lack of design in their standard and more about the outstanding work done with both alternates. They've given the franchise a fresh, exciting identity that’s resonating with fans and players alike, making a strong case for the top spot in any helmet ranking.

3 Detroit Lions

Dark Blue Alternate

After a thrilling season ending in a narrow three-point loss in the NFC Championship, the Detroit Lions decided to refresh their visual identity again. Despite introducing a new alternate helmet in 2023 and breaking a long-standing playoff drought, the Lions were quick to innovate, unveiling a revamped helmet design to signal a new era of Detroit football.

The latest design features a deeper, more vivid shade of blue, which sets off the sleek black Lions logo, edged in a striking silver outline. The black facemask adds a touch of mystery and aggression, perfectly complementing their new black jerseys. On the field, this combo is going to be a visual knockout. Lions president Rod Wood told Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ Detroit that head coach Dan Campbell was a big reason the black jersey made a return:

So, we're in the draft room, literally months into his tenure -- and he wore the black when he was here -- and we're in the draft room, and he said, 'Rod, when can we get the black jerseys back? I said, 'I'll make a deal, when you win the division I'll bring the black jerseys back.' So I went out on a limb, and thankfully, he delivered. That's a true story.

The Lions have always had one of the more respected standard helmets in the league, recognized for their classic style and elegance. Like the Texans, these new alternates aren't just good but exceptional. They elevate the team's look to a whole new level, making a strong case for why even the best standard designs can benefit from bold statements.

4 New England Patriots

'Pat The Patriot' Throwback

The New England Patriots ' standard helmets have long been characterized by their straightforward design, emphasizing simplicity over boldness. However, the reintroduction of the "Pat The Patriot" helmets in 2022 was a much-needed switch-up from this trend, blending nostalgia with a more eye-catching statement that's captivated the fanbase. This throwback serves as a colorful reminder of the team’s roots and as a fan favorite for its bold and distinctive design.

"Pat The Patriot," the Revolutionary War-era minuteman depicted hiking a football, was originally on the Patriots’ helmets during the team's early, less successful years. They went away from this helmet in 1993, making the switch to the "Flying Elvis" on their helmets nowadays.

With these iconic helmets slated to be on the field in 2024, the Patriots are looking to blend the old with the new. The team is energized by a promising young draft class and quarterback, who is expected to lead the franchise into its next chapter — though we'll have to wait to see the start of that with being named the Week 1 starter.

5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

'Creamsicle' Throwback

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The return of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Creamsicle" helmets in 2023 was met with enthusiasm from the fanbase, which celebrated the nostalgic appeal of these beloved orange and white jerseys. Last year's re-introduction, after the "Creamsicle" helmets were last seen in 2012, was what many fans thought would be the highlight of their year. After the team outperformed expectations and won a playoff game, the excitement of the season made those throwback games even more memorable.

Encouraged by the positive reaction, the Buccaneers are bringing back the "Creamsicle" helmets on October 27, 2024, in a Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. It seems as though the distinctive orange helmets, complete with the retro 'Bucco Bruce' logo, aren't going anywhere for a while.

The Buccaneers' decision to continue featuring these throwbacks shows their commitment to honoring their heritage while appealing to a fan base that grew considerably after a Super Bowl win in 2021. Despite having one of the best standard helmets in the league, the "Creamsicle" helmets hold a special place in the hearts of many, even fans of other teams.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.