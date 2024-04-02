Highlights Ange Postecoglou's love for Liverpool and attacking style make him a potential fit for the Reds, but timing might be an issue.

Simone Inzaghi's success with Inter Milan and history with Lazio could make him a candidate for Liverpool's managerial position.

Roberto De Zerbi's energetic style, Premier League experience, and release clause at Brighton make him a strong contender for the Liverpool job as well.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the of the 2023/24 season. He may do so as a Premier League winner, or he could fall just short of that prize. Either way, having already added the League Cup to his sizeable trophy cabinet this term, the German will go down as a club legend.

This means it will be no easy task to follow in his footsteps. Indeed, replacing such an iconic figure rarely goes well – just ask David Moyes and Unai Emery – so the club's hierarchy will have to think long and hard about who comes in as manager.

Former player Xabi Alonso was the immediate fan favourite but has since announced his decision to stay put at Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season. This has left uncertainty over who exactly will be the next Liverpool manager.

With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at five realistic options who could come in and take over at Anfield this summer. They have then been ranked on how likely they are to get the job.

Ranking factors

Experience as a manager

Recent performance

Suitability for Liverpool

Strength of rumours linking them to Liverpool

Chances of leaving current club

Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham

In a lot of ways, Ange Postecoglou moving to Liverpool would make a lot of sense. After all, the Australian grew up as a fan of the Reds, so would surely love the opportunity to take charge at Anfield. What's more, he's got Premier League and Champions League experience as a manager (at Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic), and he also sets up with a 4-3-3 attacking formation, similar to what Klopp plays. That free-flowing, exciting brand of football has won over fans in north London quickly and could work a treat on Merseyside.

However, this job opening has perhaps come a little too soon for the 58-year-old. Despite his success in Scotland, he is still a relatively unknown quantity in England and Europe – and with a contract at Spurs which runs until 2027, it's hard to see him jumping ship after just one season. Backing this up, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou is happy at Tottenham for the time being.

Ange Postecoglou this season Matches 32 Wins 18 Draws 5 Losses 9 Points 59 Points per game 1.84

Simone Inzaghi

Inter Milan

He might not get the same hype as other managers, but Simone Inzaghi has quietly gone about making Inter Milan one of the finest clubs in Europe over the past few seasons. Last term, they made it all the way to the Champions League final, and this time around they look set to secure a first Serie A title since 2009/10.

It should come as no surprise then, that the 47-year-old has recently emerged as one name on the "expanded list" to take over at Anfield. Before Inter, the Italian spent four years with Lazio, winning the Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies. With his current club, he's won both those titles multiple times. His lack of coaching experience outside of his homeland works against him but Inzaghi shouldn't be ruled out just yet. His 3-5-2 formation might not be similar to Klopp's, but it's not a million miles away from Alonso's 3-4-2-1 style, which suggests the Liverpool hierarchy could be open to this new style of play.

Related Fans rank the 15 best managers in world football right now Pep Guardiola is only ranked the second best football manager in the world right now by fans.

Simone Inzaghi this season Matches 41 Wins 31 Draws 7 Losses 3 Points 100 Points per game 2.44

Julian Nagelsmann

Germany

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently claimed that Julian Nagelsmann could be a ‘dark horse’ for the vacancy at Anfield. Still aged just 36, the German national team manager is one of the best young coaches in the world having impressed at RB Leipzig, earning a move to Bayern Munich where he won the Bundesliga before hashly getting the sack.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nagelsmann had a 71.4% win rate at Bayern, with only Pep Guardiola, Hansi Flick and Carlo Ancelotti averaging more Bundesliga points than him.

One issue, however, is that he is still new to his position at Germany and rumours suggest he wants his future sorted before the Euros. If that happens he could be off the market pretty soon. And even if he doesn't sort that out before the summer, should Nagelsmann enjoy a successful tournament, it's unlikely that he'd leave his current role. His lack of experience with English football may also work against him.

Julian Nagelsmann this season Matches 6 Wins 3 Draws 1 Losses 2 Points 10 Points per game 1.67

Ruben Amorim

Sporting CP

Ruben Amorim has been a strong contender for the role and reports suggest dialogue between the Sporting CP boss and Liverpool may already have taken place. Having enjoyed so much success in Portugal, ending his team's 19-year wair for a title for the club, it's not hard to see why the 39-year-old is so highly rated.

He won praise from both Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola after coming up against them in Europe (beating Arsenal in the Europa League) and learnt as an intern under Jose Mourinho. His preferred 3-4-3 formation might take some getting used to, but as suggested by their interest in Alonso and Inzaghi, the Reds may be looking to employ a back three in the near future. The main reasons why Amorim isn't first on this list are that the latest news suggests that he could be off to Barcelona in the summer instead, and he also doesn't have Premier League experience.

Julian Nagelsmann this season Matches 44 Wins 33 Draws 6 Losses 5 Points 105 Points per game 2.39

Related 10 Things You Didn't Know About Ruben Amorim Amid Liverpool Links From working with Jose Mourinho to his release clause at Sporting, here are 10 things about Ruben Amorim.

Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi has been one man consistently linked with role since Klopp first left, and if Amorim is really set for Spain, the Brighton boss has to be the favourite. It's understood that Liverpool's data research points towards the Italian being a good fit for the job. And his energetic style of football – usually playing a 4-2-3-1 but sometimes a 4-3-3 – has won plenty of plaudits in England.

It may also be relatively straightforward to get a deal for De Zerbi sorted. After all, he has a release clause reported to be set at around £12.8m. Add to that the fact that he knows the Premier League well, leading the Seagulls to an impressive sixth-placed finish last term (just one place behind the Reds), and it's hard to look past the 44-year-old as being the favourite to end up at Anfield this summer.