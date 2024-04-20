Highlights Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season and will be a hard man to replace

Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP is the current favourite to replace him but there is no guarantee this will happen.

Five alternative managers have been named and ranked on how suitable they could be for the role.

The only certainty for Liverpool's 2023/2024 season is that apotheosized helmsman Jurgen Klopp will leave at the end of the campaign. It remains to be seen whether the club manager can add another trophy to his sizable cabinet before that - having already added a second Carabao Cup this term - but the German will leave the club as a legend come rain or shine.

During Klopp's time on Merseyside, the Reds have won eight trophies in nine years, with three Champions League finals between 2018 and 2022 authenticating the club's rise from doubters to believers under a manager who knew exactly what it took to get Liverpool back on their perch.

In such circumstances as the departure of Klopp, whose remarkable achievements are matched by his larger-than-life personality, the club's hierarchy will need to burn the midnight oil over the coming months to find a suitable replacement.

Seemingly, Fenway Sports Group found their man in current Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim. But as Liverpool fans learnt the hard way with the late turnaround surrounding the Xabi Alonso speculation - which saw the immediate fan favourite declare his loyalty to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen to beyond this glorious season - nothing in football is definite.

Adding to this reticence, the Athletic's David Ornstein has claimed that the Portuguese manager isn't a shoo-in for the job, with the 39-year-old also laughing off interest in recent press conferences. Therefore, the search is far from over. And should the Amorim deal fall through, FSG may just have to widen their scope in the pursuit of an heir.

With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at five 'outside the box' options who could arrive at Anfield this summer - and they have been ranked based on how well they could carry the torch forward in Liverpool's impending new era.

Ranking factors

Experience as a manager

Recent performance

Suitability for Liverpool

They have not been ranked in order of how likely they are to get the job.

5 Francesco Farioli

OGC Nice

OGC Nice's Francesco Farioli looks destined for a Premier League job at some stage in his career. The young boss, still only just 34 years old, currently has his side second in the league behind PSG despite operating with the eighth-highest wage bill.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At 34 years old, Farioli is the second-youngest manager in the European leagues, with only fellow Ligue 1 coach Will Still younger.

Without a playing career to his name, Farioli earned his stripes as a member of Roberto De Zerbi’s staff at Benevento and Sassuolo, before setting out on his own path. The Italian is already in his third appointment as a manager after previous spells in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk and Alanyaspor.

In France, Farioli's side have deployed a distinctive, daring way of building up from the back, using a 2-3-2 structure. In possession, Farioli places importance on the relationship and movement of his wide players. The full-backs and wingers are positioned in the same channel, although they avoid occupying the same spaces.

In the opposition half, the full-backs occupy the inside lanes or the central space, where Nice aim to have an overload. The wingers, meanwhile, seek out 1v1s, with space to attack behind their direct opponent.

Farioli's emphasis on width would come in hand for Liverpool, who boast a plethora of widemen in their ranks. Particularly, Trent Alexander-Arnold's position in the inside lane could be boosted should the Nice head coach make the switch in the summer.

Francesco Farioli this season Matches 28 Wins 12 Draws 8 Losses 8 Points 44 Points per match 1.57

4 Thiago Motta

Bologna

Thus far, Liverpool's step-by-step recruitment process has seen several overperforming managers be favoured over ratified winners. This, again, is the case with their reported interest in Bologna manager Thiago Motta. The former Barcelona, Inter Milan, and PSG midfielder has got the Northern Italian club shooting their way towards European qualification this season as they currently sit fourth in Serie A, above Roma and Napoli.

A big reason for this change of fortune has been Motta's radical - yet effective - attacking ideology. Whilst the ordinary manager sets out a formation by ordering from back to front, Bologna's Brazilian head coach, instead, splits the pitch vertically into three different lanes. The result is a 2-7-2 formation that defies logic.

Related Thiago Motta’s ‘Super Offensive’ 2-7-2 Formation Explained Thiago Motta could be the next genius football manager to change the sport in years to come with his revolutionary 2-7-2 set-up.

However, a unique outlook on football is bound to earn Motta some brownie points along the way. In particular, his attacking style will be an inviting prospect for Fenway Sports Group, who put goals - and lots of them - as a major principle to an envisioned post-Klopp Liverpool team.

With Alisson in midfield, Mohamed Salah being a rock at the back, and Virgil van Dijk spearheading the forward line, it could well be a quirky new era of football tactics in the Premier League should Motta join the Reds. And with his exceptional tactical understanding, you wouldn't put it past him to revolutionise a Liverpool side that has already, to all intents and purposes, evolved drastically under Klopp's leadership.

Thiago Motta this season Matches 32 Wins 16 Draws 11 Losses 5 Points 59 Points per match 1.84

3 Jose Mourinho

AS Roma (left 16/01/24)

The progressive nature of Liverpool's managerial criteria can be somewhat risky. With an overperforming and young manager, the possibilities of success and failure are as equal as one another. Should they wish for immediate success, however, unemployed Jose Mourinho mightn't provide such a bad differential.

Even during his fleeting and burdensome tenure at Manchester United, the renowned Portuguese manager won silverware, doing so at every club he has overseen. This risk-averse selection could see the Reds continue their trailblazing path to more trophies without a fear that a period of transition was needed.

Moreover, Mourinho's stern personality could help get the best out of those who are currently underperforming under Klopp. In recent weeks, heads have dropped, but a confrontational leadership style might just be the remedy to standards slipping.

Liverpool fans will be quick to shoot down any speculation surrounding Mourinho. After his stints at Chelsea and Man United (in particular, his tit-for-tat rivalry with Rafa Benitez in the 2000s), the Portuguese coach is a loathed face on Merseyside. But adopting Chelsea's pre-Graham Potter method of hiring successful managers could allow for a seamless changeover.

Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri found winning silverware easy at Stamford Bridge after Mourinho left Chelsea in a good condition. Now could be a perfect time for the former Roma head coach to make use of the successful project Klopp has left behind, profiting from guiding a team geared for success to further accolades.

After all, the last thing FSG want to do is replace Jurgen Klopp with a David Moyes or Unai Emery-style downfall after the two struggled to carry forward Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger's legacy at their respective clubs, Man United and Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho this season Matches 20 Wins 8 Draws 5 Losses 7 Points 29 Points per match 1.45

2 Thomas Frank

Brentford

Brenford's Great Dane has proven a worthy coach since taking over the club in 2018 before earning them promotion to the Premier League and consolidating their status as a topflight mainstay. But what will delight the Reds' hierarchy is his unmistakable versatility to get the best out of all his departments.

Thomas Frank has shown he can toggle between building an attacking machine to tear through the Championship and a more defensive-minded, effective unit to grind through the more difficult encounters. He communicates well, with his open and honest nature appreciated by owners and senior executives, who have to consider how their club is represented in front of the cameras every few days.

The kind-hearted nature which has endeared him to Bees' fans is akin to Klopp's personality traits. Meanwhile, his improvement of players like Ivan Toney, David Raya and Ezri Konsa bears a resemblance to Liverpool's criteria for an heir. The big unknown, though, is how he would cope away from Brentford's counterattacking fortune and if he can transition to a club that wants to be a domestic and European powerhouse, where draws feel like defeats.

Thomas Frank this season Matches 37 Wins 9 Draws 9 Losses 19 Points 36 Points per match 0.97

1 Sebastian Hoeness

VfB Stuttgart

Liverpool's hierarchy understand to the highest degree that there isn't another Jurgen Klopp out there. They are not interested in a 'lite' version of him either; someone who can play the same way, develop players the same way, and use it to connect the dots and win trophies the same way.

This process of finding 'Klopp 2.0' would make an already-unenviable task become, to a great degree, impossible. But if they were to look for a like-for-like switch to carry the current journey on for a little longer, then it is another overachieving Bundesliga manager who could be the perfect candidate.

VfB Stuttgart are currently level on points with Bayern Munich in Germany, having been battling against the tide of relegation just twelve months ago. A lot of this is down to the young and experimental brains of manager Sebastian Hoeness, who has transformed Die Roten into a dominant, progressive side who are now clinical in pressing from the front.

Only Alonso’s Leverkusen (50) have generated more shot-ending high turnovers than Stuttgart (37) this season, drawing parallels to Klopp's rock and roll football that was a hallmark in Liverpool's early success under the German. Hoeness also has a history of coaching young players into the senior team, which, again, acts as a key comparable with Klopp.

According to Sky Sports' Melissa Reddy, the current Stuttgart operator boasts the highest similarity score with Klopp (93%), but while the hierarchy insist they are not looking for an identical, and with Hoeness signing a new contract last month, there's little belief he will come in the summer, no matter how suitable he may well prove to be.

Sebastian Honess this season Matches 29 Wins 20 Draws 3 Losses 6 Points 63 Points per match 2.17

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 20/04/24).