In the wake of Gary Lineker's short lived suspension from Match of the Day, British TV channel GB News decided to host their own version of the show, and it was bizarre to say the least.

Lineker was removed from hosting duties due to an impartiality row with the BBC, after the former England striker condemned the UK government for their new policy on asylum seekers.

Forcing Lineker to step back from presenting prompted widespread backlash online and led to chaos across all of the BBC's sports programming at the weekend, with almost every presenter, pundit and commentator boycotting their respective shows.

Indeed, Match of the Day was reduced to just 20 minutes, while Football Focus and Final Score were both cancelled entirely.

In an attempt to profit from the absence of said programmes, GB News took it upon themselves to put together their own broadcast in a matter of hours.

What ensued was pure and utter chaos.

Video of GB News' 'Alternative Match of the Day' goes viral

GB News' coverage of Saturday's Premier League action was unconventional, to say the least.

"For anyone that's wondering how long this put together or if it will work, so am I," admitted the presenter at the beginning of the programme.

On another occasion, the same host remarked: "Look at this guy, Erling Haaland. He's just like a particularly muscular horse, isn't he."

The show itself was filled with more moments, that borderline the ridiculous and some of them have to be seen to be believed.

And so one Twitter user has compiled a video of the highlights, or rather "lowlights", from the inaugural broadcast of the new show.

It's worth clarifying that while we do not endorse what is said in the video in any way, some of these clips may cause offence,

VIDEO: GB News' 'Alternative Mach of the Day' coverage

Fans react to 'Alternative Match of the Day'

As you'd expect, fans had plenty to say on the show.

"I fear I will never unsee this," said one Twitter user.

"Yeah, we need Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer back," stressed another.

A third added: "I am lost for words."

Lineker to return to Match of the Day

It's now been confirmed that Lineker will return to presenting sport on the BBC, having been taken off air for criticising the UK government's policy on asylum seekers.

In a statement, Director General Tim Davie said: “Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

And speaking on Twitter, Lineker stated: "After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this," he tweeted. "I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming.

"I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday."