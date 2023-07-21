Highlights Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix will be different from previous sessions, with the Alternative Tyre Allocation and specific tire requirements for each qualifying round.

The tire allocation for this weekend includes 11 sets of tires per driver, with 4 sets of softs, 4 sets of mediums, and 3 sets of hards available.

The qualifying format change will require drivers to use hard tires in Q1, medium tires in Q2, and soft tires in Q3, which could mix things up and present new challenges for teams and drivers.

Qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend will be different to any other session of the 2023 F1 season so far.

Initially intended for Imola, which saw its race cancelled thanks to heavy flooding, Budapest will now be the first venue this season to see the Alternative Tyre Allocation come into play.

These rules see 11 sets of tyres made available to each driver this weekend, rather than the usual 13, with 4 sets of softs, 4 sets of mediums, and 3 sets of hards on offer for the duration of the event.

The biggest change of all, though, will impact qualifying.

This weekend, and on the Saturday at Monza at the Italian Grand Prix later this year, there is a requirement for every driver to run only hard tyres in Q1, the medium tyres in Q2, and the soft tyres in Q3.

An intriguing tweak, then, and some of the drivers have given their thoughts about the adjustment ahead of its debut here at the Hungaroring...

"I guess having to do a low fuel quick lap, on hards, that's something you don't do very often," said Kevin Magnussen.

"But it's the same for everyone. I think when [F1 and the FIA] make these changes, it's always interesting. It's always fun, something new to get your head around, and I enjoy it when they make these changes. So we'll see whether it's something that works for us or against us.

"It's like anything, any changes, it helps the big teams because they can switch on the tyres [better.] If it is difficult to switch them on for the first laps, then the fast cars will have an advantage. It is what it is and it's a new challenge and a bit of a curveball."

Valtteri Bottas added:

"It could change a little bit [in qualifying.]

"Obviously, first of all figuring out which tyres you want to use in the practice, and so on. But then in qualifying, we have seen sometimes differences of some cars being better on certain compounds. And for us it's the same. Sometimes we're gonna get one compound to work, but not maybe the softest one for some reason, or the hardest one. So it could mix things up a little bit.

"Qualifying on the hard compound will be quite interesting. Like what is going to be the run profile and so on, how many laps you do. Do you have to use two sets of those. I think it will spice things up a bit and then we see after qualifying how it works."

Sergio Perez said, meanwhile:

"I think it's the same for everybody. It will be very interesting to see how teams cope with it. Basically all the drivers will have to go through all the compounds, before we get into Q3 and run softs. So it will be interesting."

A different dynamic to Saturday at the Hungarian GP in the offing, then, though if it rains - as it could well do - all of this will fall by the wayside.

Let's see what unfolds...