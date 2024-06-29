Highlights Trae Young's future in Atlanta is uncertain after the Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans.

The Hawks are also forced to stay competitive with no control over their future picks.

They have made an unexpected run in the East before. Can they do it again?

When Trae Young wanted the Atlanta Hawks to get him help after their first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he was probably not expecting Dejounte Murray. The Hawks surprised everyone when they mortgaged their future to bring in the All-Defensive guard from the San Antonio Spurs.

Young is best with the ball in his hands, so adding another ball-dominant guard alongside him made little sense. And after an unsuccessful two-year experiment where they made the playoffs just once, the Hawks finally bid adieu to Murray, and sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade.

When the trade was made on Friday, Young was at Donovan Mitchell's camp and was seen on a phone call. At this point of the off-season, any moment like that leads to a ton of speculation and that simple phone call raised way too many questions about Young's future in Atlanta.

So where could the three-time All-Star end up when the 2024-25 season starts later this year? Will he force his way out now that the second-best player on the roster is gone? Or will he have to patiently play out his contract for two more years before thinking about his next destination? At the moment, the latter seems more likely.

The Hawks Cannot Afford to Let Trae Young Go

The initial Murray trade forces them to avoid tanking

Along with Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta gave up a conditional 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte from New York), their own unprotected 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, and an unprotected pick swap for their 2026 first-round pick to acquire Murray from San Antonio.

The Hawks now have no choice but to stay competent, at least for the next three years. And they cannot do that if they trade Young away. There was a window when the Spurs seemed interested in trading for the All-NBA guard, which would've been the perfect way for the Hawks to recoup their picks. The Spurs also ended up drafting Stephon Castle in the 2024 draft, who they entrust to be the point guard of the future, instead of bringing in an established player like Young.

Full Trade Details Hawks Received Spurs Received Dejounte Murray Danilo Gallinari 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte from New York, protected) Jock Landale 2025 first-round pick 2026 pick swap 2027 first-round pick

The Spurs have every reason to hold on to their picks now that the Hawks' roster is weaker than before after they just lost their second-best player. The Spurs would also be unlikely to tank anymore since their young French star, Victor Wembanyama, had a historic rookie season. So they could still add lottery picks every year until 2027 without gutting their roster.

Is It All Gloom for the Hawks?

It may not be as bad as it seems

As it stands, the Hawks could have two new faces in their starting lineup for the upcoming 2024-25 season. With Murray out, Bogdan Bogdanović is likely to start alongside Young in the backcourt, after primarily being the sixth man in his first four seasons in Atlanta. Jalen Johnson, last season's breakout star, and the first overall pick from the 2024 draft, Zaccharie Risacher, will likely be their starting forwards, while Clint Capela could continue to start as their center.

The top of the Eastern Conference might be set with the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks, and the Milwaukee Bucks as the clear top dogs, but the rest is still up in the air.

At the moment, the Hawks roster is not on the same level as some of the other teams who are vying for a playoff spot. But if they continue their upward trajectory under coach Quin Snyder and give Young the right system to excel, they could make an unexpected run, something they're familiar with.

Odds to Win Eastern Conference (via ESPN Bet) Team Odds Boston Celtics +125 New York Knicks +350 Milwaukee Bucks +500 Philadelphia 76ers +750 Miami Heat +1200 Cleveland Cavaliers +1700 Indiana Pacers +2500 Orlando Magic +4000 Atlanta Hawks +5000

Even if they fail to do so in the upcoming season and let the Spurs get a lottery pick, the Hawks still have the Los Angeles Lakers' unprotected first (from the Murray to Pelicans trade) for the 2025 Draft.

As an aging team in the crowded Western Conference, they could drop any time, and the Hawks will be more than eager to see that happening. That could allow Atlanta to gain another valuable piece before they return to being a competitive team, and prevent San Antonio from getting three lottery picks in a row out of their misery.