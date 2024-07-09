Highlights Spain beat France 2-1 in Euro 2024 semi-final but an injury to their captain is of concern.

A security guard collided with Alvaro Morata in post-match celebrations, causing a possible knee injury.

Young star Lamine Yamal scored the goal of the game, while Dani Olmo netted the winner.

Alvaro Morata appeared to have picked up an unfortunate knee injury during Spain 2-1 France at Euro 2024. A security guard was spotted colliding with the Spanish captain during the semi-final victory celebrations.

It was a great night for La Roja as they swept past the French with an impressive display in Munich. While Randal Kolo Muani opened the scoring after just nine minutes, it didn't take long to get a response from Luis de la Fuente's men.

Indeed, young star Lamine Yamal added to his fast-growing legend by curling in an absolute beauty to make it 1-1 only 11 minutes later. In doing so he become the youngest-ever goalscorer in European Championship history. Before half-time, Dani Olmo had put Spain 2-1 up, showing great feet to find the space to fire off a shot which went in via a deflection of Jules Kounde.

The second half was a little calmer with the Spaniards clearly keen to hold onto their lead. Despite French efforts, the score would remain 2-1 with Kylian Mbappe and co crashing out after a largely disappointing tournament.

Morata Injured After Spain Win

After the victory, the Spanish players unsurprisingly went to the corner of the stadium where all their fans were. However, a pitch invader ran in amongst them trying to take a selfie of himself amid the celebrations.

As stewards and security guards rushed to get to the scene, one of them collided with Spain captain Morata who clearly seemed to hurt his knee. The footage has since been shared online – as you can see below.

Alvaro Morata at Euro 2024 Games 6 Average Minutes Per Game 64.34 Goals 1 Shots 11 Passing accuracy 74.17% Top speed 31.9km/h Distance covered 44.9km

Gary Lineker on Morata's possible injury

"It looks like he's twisted his knee"

It certainly looked pretty painful and the moment was picked up on by BBC Sport. Host Gary Lineker remarked on the nasty incident, saying:

"It looks like he's twisted his knee. I mean, that would be the most dreadful luck. Let's hope that's not serious - no one would wish that on anyone."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 36 goals in 78 caps, Alvaro Morata is the fourth-highest-scoring men's Spanish footballer of all time.

At this stage, it's far too early to know if the injury is serious or not. The troubling thing for Morata, however, is that the final will take place on Sunday 14 July in only five days. This doesn't leave much time for the striker to recover. Spain will take on either the Netherlands or England who play for a spot in the final tomorrow (10 July).

