Highlights Alvin Kamara became the Saints' all-time touchdown leader with his 73rd career score, passing Marques Colston in just his sixth season in the NFL.

Kamara passed some all-time New Orleans legends to claim the Saints' all-time touchdown crown.

The running back has passed the likes of wideout Joe Horn, running back Pierre Thomas, and running back Deuce McAllister on the Saints' all-time touchdown list.

Alvin Kamara came into the fifth week of the 2023 NFL season and reminded the New Orleans Saints why he is their most explosive talent and best player. Kamara and the Saints blew out the New England Patriots, dishing out a 34-0 shutout to Bill Belichick's team. During the rout, Kamara ran for 80 yards and a touchdown.

It was the touchdown that was most impressive. With that score, Kamara became the Saints' all-time touchdown leader, with the 73rd score of his career. He passed former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston for the record, and he did it in just his sixth season in the NFL.

With a new king on the Saints' touchdown throne, we're taking a look at the other guys who came close to or previously held the record themselves. Here are the top 10 touchdown scorers in Saints history.

10 Lance Moore (39)

Lance Moore got his start in college football at Toledo, and he came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent, after which the Saints picked him up in 2006. He ended up proving that he deserved a spot in the NFL despite the lack of attention in the NFL Draft. He played eight seasons for the Saints as a wide receiver and scored 39 touchdowns, with 38 through the air and one on the ground.

Moore played for the 2009 Super Bowl Champion team, and when his Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts, he pitched in two catches for 21 yards in the big game. His best season with the Saints came in 2008 when he caught 79 passes for 928 yards and 10 touchdowns.

9 Pierre Thomas (41)

Pierre Thomas was a running back who played college ball at Illinois and joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2007. It only took one year for him to capture the starting running back job for the Saints when Reggie Bush began to suffer injury problems.

The Saints ended up pairing Thomas with Bush on the roster, but it was Thomas who excelled. In 2008, Thomas out-rushed Deuce McAllister and Reggie Bush, putting up 625 yards and nine touchdowns. Thomas led the team again the next season with 793 yards and six touchdowns before ankle injuries slowed him down in 2010.

Despite that, in eight seasons with the Saints, Thomas ran for 28 touchdowns and added one on a fumble recovery and 12 more through the air. He also won a Super Bowl ring, rushing for 30 yards and catching six passes for 55 yards and a touchdown against the Colts.

8 Eric Martin (48)

Eric Martin was a wide receiver who played college ball at LSU before the Saints drafted him very late in the seventh round of the 1985 NFL Draft. He was the 27th wide receiver taken that season, but he made sure the pick paid off for the Saints.

While New Orleans was never very good before he arrived there, Martin did help lead the team to their first-ever playoff appearance in 1987, where he scored a touchdown in their playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In Martin's time with the Saints, he was there for four playoff trips, and that was enough to ensure he ended up in the Saints' Hall of Fame.

He ended his career with 48 receiving touchdowns in his eight seasons in New Orleans. He also ranks third behind Marques Colston and Michael Thomas on New Orleans' all-time receptions list, with 532.

7 Joe Horn (50)

Joe Horn is one of the biggest legends in Saints' history. The wide receiver might not have caught as many passes, gained as many yards, or scored as many touchdowns as Marques Colston, but his name is still mentioned with Colston as the best of the best in Saints history.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Horn in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft after he played college ball at the small Itawamba Community College because his academic performance wasn't good enough to qualify for D1 teams. However, his play on the field was all that was needed to become an NFL star.

Horn didn't do much in Kansas City, but when he signed with the Saints in 2000, he rose to the top quickly and became an instant starter. In his first year in New Orleans, he caught 94 passes for 1,340 yards and eight touchdowns.

He eclipsed 1,000 yards in four seasons and scored 10 touchdowns in 2003 and 11 more in 2004. He also earned four Pro Bowls as a Saint and now resides in the franchise's Hall of Fame.

6 Jimmy Graham (52)

Jimmy Graham is the best tight end in Saints history, and it's not even close. Despite only playing one year of football in college at Miami, where he was more focused on basketball, the Saints drafted him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Graham quickly became the top receiver for Drew Brees, regardless of position.

While he wasn't a starter in his rookie season, backing up Jeremy Shockey, he did catch his first five touchdowns that year. Graham then became a star in New Orleans, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in both 2011 and 2013 and earning three Pro Bowl nods with the team. He was racking up unheard of stats for a tight end, and the Tony Gonzalez comparisons didn't take long to start emerging.

In four different seasons, Graham had double-digit touchdowns, with his best coming in 2013 when he hit pay dirt 16 times, tops in the NFL. They didn't all come with the Saints, but Graham's 74 touchdown receptions during the 2010s decade also rank him third behind only Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. That's darn good company.

5 Dalton Hilliard (53)

Dalton Hilliard played college ball for LSU and the Saints drafted him in the second round of the 1986 NFL Draft. This was one year after the Saints drafted Hilliard's LSU teammate Eric Martin, and the two players helped lead New Orleans to the playoffs four times in six seasons, although they never won a game in the postseason.

Hilliard didn't do much in the playoffs, with only 64 yards and one touchdown in the four games, but he was a star in the regular season. Hilliard was running behind Reuben Mayes as a rookie before taking over the starting job midway through the 1988 season. What pushed Hilliard to the top was his knack for finding the end zone.

Hilliard had 30 touchdowns on the ground in his first four seasons with the Saints with seven more through the air. Mayes had 23 during his entire tenure with the Saints. By the time Hilliard retired in 1993, he had 53 touchdowns for the Saints, setting a franchise record at the time.

4 Deuce McAllister (54)

Deuce McAllister was a huge fan favorite when he played for the Saints. New Orleans drafted him in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft to become their starting running back after a successful college career at Ole Miss. He replaced Ricky Williams and provided something totally different.

While he served as a backup in his rookie campaign, Deuce took over in year two and ran for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns. He never reached that many touchdowns again, although he did run for 1,641 yards in 2003 and scored 10 rushing touchdowns in 2006.

By the time Deuce ended his career in 2009, he had earned two Pro Bowls, run for 6,096 yards and 49 touchdowns, and scored five more through the air. He also added two touchdowns during the Saints' 2006 postseason run. When Deuce retired, he was the Saints' all-time rushing leader and all-time rushing touchdown leader, though both marks have since been eclipsed.

3 Mark Ingram (57)

It seems almost hard to believe how successful Mark Ingram was during his Saints career. That is because he spent a lot of time playing alongside Alvin Kamara. However, New Orleans focused on giving both players the ball, with Ingram the power runner and Kamara serving as the change of pace option.

Ingram played college football at Alabama and the Saints made him a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Ingram shared the load with Pierre Thomas and Darren Sproles as a rookie, but still scored five touchdowns. Ingram played his first eight seasons in New Orleans, eclipsing 1,000 yards twice (2016, 2017) and reaching double-digits in touchdowns twice (12 rushing in 2017, six rushing and four receiving in 2016).

2 Marques Colston (72)

Marques Colston is the best wide receiver in Saints' history. After playing with Hofstra in college, the Saints picked him in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He outplayed his draft position and then some. In his rookie season, Colston caught 70 passes for 1,038 yards with eight touchdowns.

He then had his biggest touchdown season in 2007 with 11, while catching 98 passes for 1,202 yards. He was also a big reason the Saints began to compete for Super Bowl titles, and in the Saints' 2009 Super Bowl win, Colston caught seven passes for 83 yards.

Over his career, Colston had six 1,000-yard seasons, with two other seasons over 900 yards. That means he only had two seasons out of 10 with under 900 yards, which speaks to his unwavering consistency. He spent his entire career with the Saints and retired with 72 touchdown receptions, good for top 50 in NFL history and a franchise record at the time.

1 1. Alvin Kamara (73)

Alvin Kamara ran for a touchdown in Week 5 of the 2023 season against the Patriots, giving him 73 touchdowns for the Saints, the most in franchise history. This was his first score of the year after sitting out the start of the season with a suspension.

After playing college ball at Tennessee, the Saints drafted Kamara in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft to play alongside Mark Ingram. It didn't take long for Kamara to outshine his backfield mate. In his rookie season with the Saints, Kamara gained 1,901 all-purpose yards with 14 total touchdowns (eight on the ground, five through the air, one on a return).

In his second season, he gained 1,592 scrimmage yards with 18 touchdowns (14 rushing, four receiving). Kamara has gained over 1,000 scrimmage yards every season of his career in New Orleans with 73 touchdowns and counting.

Rank Player Saints Years TDs 10 Lance Moore, WR 2006-2013 39 9 Pierre Thomas, RB 2007-2014 41 8 Eric Martin, WR 1985-1993 48 7 Joe Horn, WR 2000-2006 50 6 Jimmy Graham, TE 2010-2014 52 5 Dalton Hilliard, RB 1986-1993 53 4 Deuce McAllister, RB 2001-2009 55 3 Mark Ingram, RB 2011-2018, 2021-2022 57 2 Marques Colston, WR 2006-2015 72 1 Alvin Kamara, RB 2017-present 73

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

