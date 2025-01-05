Summary The strike Troy Deeney became one of the most unpopular people at Arsenal following his 'cojones' comments.

The striker criticised the Gunners for their lack of fight after Watford beat them at Vicarage Road during the 2017/18 season.

The comments would ultimately play a part in costing Deeney a move to the Emirates later in his career.

While they are now back among the top contenders in the Premier League, there was a period throughout the 2010s when Arsenal were a shadow of both their former and future selves. Happy to accept fourth place for Champions League qualification, it felt as though there was no real ambition both on and off the pitch at the Emirates, with those in charge content with stability even if it was through unremarkable results.

At the time, while there were some talented players at the club, there were some whose intensity and desire appeared to fall well short of what they were capable of technically - Mesut Ozil being one example that springs to mind. That made the Gunners a team that could be exploited by teams more physical than them. Trips to Stoke City appeared to be the last place the north Londoners wanted to be when they visited, and they often found themselves bullied by the opposition.

One player who relished these encounters was Watford stalwart Troy Deeney. The former striker notoriously claimed on live television that the Gunners lacked 'cojones' after beating them at Vicarage Road. In many ways, Deeney was the epitome of what Arsenal lacked at the time, and current boss Mikel Arteta appeared to recognise that, as an approach was made to sign the striker years later.

Deeney Details Why He Turned Down Arsenal

The approach came after Watford had been relegated

Speaking on the Filthy Fellas Podcast, the former Watford skipper discussed how an approach was made to him as someone from Arsenal reached out to gauge whether he would be interested in making the move. The opportunity arose ahead of the 2020/21 season, with the Hornets about to begin life in the Championship after they were condemned to relegation by Arsenal on the final day of the previous season.

Explaining how the possibility came about and why he opted to turn the north London outfit down, Deeney stated as per talkSPORT:

"You know I was close to signing [for Arsenal]. The year I got relegated. We lost at Arsenal, 3-2, me and Welbz [Danny Welbeck] scored, we could have probably beaten you, it was that COVID year, behind closed doors. We got relegated on that day, this is at Arsenal, and everyone was like, 'Ahhh cajones!' and whatever. "Then, back in training, I’m just on the bike because my knee isn’t right. Someone from Arsenal calls, like, 'Yo, would you go Arsenal? But what you have to do, you have to apologise for that comment. I said I wasn’t going to apologise for that."

Ultimately, it was Deeney's refusal to take back his infamous statement that prevented him from playing at the highest level of English football. The comment in question came after the 2017/18 encounter between the two sides, where the striker scored a penalty as the underdogs overturned a one-goal deficit to win the game thanks to a late Tom Cleverley winner.

The former Birmingham City man claimed that too many Arsenal players felt they automatically deserved to start games over their teammates and asserted that the Premier League giants would back off from challenges as a sign that they lacked guts against more physical opposition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Deeney scored three goals and managed two assists in 10 appearances against Arsenal during his career.

Deeney Reveals Tottenham Also Tried to Sign Him

Arsenal weren't the only North London club in for the target man

Later on in the discussion, the ex-Forest Green Rovers manager revealed that there had also been interest from the other side of North London as Tottenham were keen on making him the back-up to Harry Kane.

"I was driving to the south of France, it was still COVID times, you couldn’t really fly and all that And my agent phones: 'Watford want to get rid of you'," Deeney explained. "I’m literally like, 'Me!?' Bear in mind, I’m driving in shorts because I can’t put trousers on, my knee’s massive. My knee is swelling, and you want to talk about getting rid of me now?

"Bearing in mind the last four months I haven’t been getting paid! Because I said to them to keep it, make sure the staff get paid. "Anyway, I settled down for a week, came back, and they’re like, 'Will you speak to [Jose] Mourinho at Spurs? He wanted me to come in at Spurs, but they’ve got that [Carlos] Vinicius guy [lined up], they’re toying with that idea. They asked me to have a chat [with Mourinho], he wanted to know if I’d come in and be me. I said, 'Listen, I’m 32, let’s have a good time innit, I’ll come.' It’s the only time I would have played in Europe."

"I thought I could do that [back-up] role, and they were in the Europa League or something like that so I was happy to play every Thursday, no problem. We had the chat, he said 'if I can’t get [Vinicus] over the line you’re next," Deeney continued.

In the end, the move amounted to nothing, as Vinicius would join Tottenham on a temporary deal from Benfica. The Brazilian would go on to score 10 goals in 22 games, while Deeney managed seven from 19 in the Championship.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 05/01/2025.