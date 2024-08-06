Highlights Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's superb save was crucial in USA's 1-0 Olympic semifinal victory over Germany.

Naeher's heroics prevented a late German equalizer in the final minute of extra time, securing the USWNT's spot in the gold medal match.

The USA goalkeeper also had 7 saves, the most by a USWNT goalie in recent Olympics and World Cups.

Sophia Smith was the goal-scoring hero for the U.S. women's national team in a 1-0 Olympic semifinal victory over No. 4-ranked Germany. It was her extra-time goal that gave the USWNT a lead that would ultimately stand up to send the American women to their first Olympic gold medal match since 2012.

But the fact that the goal stood as the winner was down to one player making a big play in a clutch moment: USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

With Germany desperately chasing a late equalizer in the final minute of extra time, Naeher was faced with a German point-blank header inside her own six-yard box, and she let her instincts take over. Naeher made herself as big as possible and somehow got her left foot to a clinical downward header by Germany's Laura Freigang. The USA 'keeper got just enough of the ball to keep it out of her net and preserve the narrow 1-0 victory and a ticket to the final.

A goal by Germany in that moment — it was the 119th minute — would've tied the match and surely sent the match to a penalty-kick shootout. In that scenario, many would have probably given the edge to Germany to win on penalties given the heroics of German star goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger during the quarterfinal penalty shootout against Canada.

The reaction of Germany head coach Horst Hrubesch said it all:

Some believed that even if Germany had gotten the ball past Naeher, it would've been called back for an offside. But several fans have the freeze-frame that shows otherwise. Naeher definitely denied a sure goal.

Although the angle is not ideal in the image below, the U.S. defender's back leg was likely stretched out far enough to keep both German attackers in play at the far post.

The epic stop was one of seven saves for Naeher on the day, which qualifies as a busy night for any goalkeeper (German counterpart Berger had nine stops by comparison).

As evidenced by the statistical research below, U.S. 'keepers aren't used to facing that much pressure deep in major tournaments (Olympics and World Cups).

With all the above context, it's understandable why Naeher's save would elicit some enthusiastic reactions from fans and admirers across social media. Here are just a few of them below:

The USA Olympic soccer team is moving on to the 2024 gold medal game against Brazil on Saturday, August 10 in Paris. The Americans and Brazilians have faced off twice before for the Olympic gold medal in 2004 and 2008. And both times, the USA won in extra time.

It's been a magical run so far for the USA, who are in their first major tournament under new manager Emma Hayes, who only took over for her first match on June 1. Hayes has helped restore belief in a program which was bounced early at the 2021 Olympics (semifinals) and 2023 Women's World Cup (Round of 16).

And while the USA's attacking trident of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, and Mallory Swanson will deservedly earn many plaudits for their goal-scoring exploits, and center back Naomi Girma is being elevated to world-class status by virtue of her impeccable performances, the USA's starting goalkeeper has also left her mark on this tournament run.