Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is better than Antony, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old winger has enjoyed an impressive season on loan at Sunderland.

Manchester United news - Amad Diallo

Diallo signed for United from Italian outfit Atalanta for a fee of £37m, according to The Athletic.

The Ivorian signed for Championship side Sunderland on loan last summer and has helped the club finish in the play-offs.

Diallo finished the regular season with 13 goals and three assists in just 27 starts, as per FBref, making him Sunderland's top goalscorer in the league.

With minutes hard to come by for Diallo in his first few years with the Manchester club, loan spells with Rangers and Sunderland has allowed him to continue his development and take his game to the next level.

With the season drawing to a close, Diallo could be hoping to now be given a chance in the United first-team.

However, journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't expect Diallo to hang around in the summer if he isn't going to be given opportunities to impress at Old Trafford.

Diallo has recently spoken about his future and reiterated his desire to play for United.

He said: "I have a lot of thoughts in my head but my ambition now is to come back to Manchester United and maybe to get my chance.”

What has Taylor said about Diallo?

Taylor has suggested that he believes Diallo would be a better option for United than Antony.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Personally, I don't see any difference between him and Antony. I actually think Amad is better than Antony, if I'm being perfectly honest.

"I know it's only the Championship. I've watched a lot of Sunderland games this season and he's been streets above the players on the pitch.

"He looks confident, he is tearing defenders apart, and I think Antony has obviously been a little bit stop-start."

Does Diallo have a chance of making it at United?

He certainly has the talent.

The issue Diallo may have is that Erik ten Hag is clearly a big fan of Antony, having signed him from Ajax where he used to manage.

The Brazilian has scored four goals and provided two assists in the Premier League, according to FBref, which probably isn't a good enough return if United want to compete for the Premier League title.

There's no guarantee that Diallo could better that record in England's top flight, but he's proven this season that he knows where the net is.