Manchester United winger Amad Diallo will be offered a new five-year contract before the end of the year to extend his Old Trafford stay for the long-term future, The Sun journalist Neil Custis has revealed.

The Red Devils could soon address the situation of their 22-year-old forward, whose deal expires at the end of the season, and are not expected to trigger the one-year extension in his current agreement.

According to Custis, United want to reward Diallo with a completely fresh proposal and may well have been given another reason to do so, after he scored both goals in their 2-0 victory over PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Ivorian winger shone in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s penultimate game in charge of United, opening the scoring in the 50th minute with a header, before curling in his second in the 77th minute.

Diallo made only his first start in the last seven games on Thursday and will be hoping to have impressed the incoming manager Ruben Amorim, who will take charge of the club next week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Capology, Diallo is one of the lowest earners in Man United’s first-team squad, earning around £29,000 per week.

Despite being named United’s player of the month in August, Diallo has struggled for regular playing time since, amassing just 392 minutes of Premier League action in total, scoring one goal.

The ‘excellent’ winger struggled for opportunities last season as well, making just 12 appearances in 2023/24, after returning from two consecutive loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland.

According to Custis, his new deal at United could see Diallo’s current wages triple to around £90,000 per week, while the winger himself has also revealed his desire to pen an extension and stay at the club for a ‘long, long time’.

After clinching their first Europa League win on Thursday, the Red Devils will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they welcome strugglers Leicester City on Sunday.

Amad Diallo's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.5 Expected assisted goals 1.2 Minutes played 392

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-11-24.