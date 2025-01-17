After scoring a 12-minute hat-trick against Southampton on Thursday night to rescue a victory from the jaws of defeat, there wasn't much more Amad Diallo could have done to endear himself further to the Old Trafford crowd. He is now the first African to achieve double-digit goal involvements in a single league campaign for Manchester United, and he has consistently come up trumps when his side have needed him most.

The bottom-placed visitors struck first when Manuel Ugarte, unaware of a ball whipped in from a corner, saw it ricochet off his back and past a stretching Andre Onana. For much of the match, Ruben Amorim's side wore faces like thunder, until Diallo turned the tide with an 82nd-minute equaliser, followed by two clinical strikes in the 90th and 94th minutes to complete his hat-trick.

But the 22-year-old didn’t stop there. In a passionate post-match interview following the 3-1 win, Diallo further endeared himself to the United fans, who now believe keeping the elusive winger over the summer was one of the club's best decisions. The Ivorian appeared destined to leave the club after playing a key role in last season’s triumphant FA Cup run. Instead, he fought for his place, declared his deep love for the club, and has since proven he’s worth every penny the hierarchy invest in him.

Related 10 Most Exciting Players in the World Right Now [Ranked] Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham feature as the 10 most exciting players in world football are named.

Amad Diallo's Interview Cements Fan Favourite Status

The Ivorian's passion is something United fans have been crying out for among other players

Earlier in the week, Diallo signed a new £100,000-per-week contract - which now means he earns over three times more than he did previously. By celebrating that renewal with three goals and three points against Southampton, the youngster described his week as the "best of his life". He added:

"I’m very happy for this win because this team deserved to win this game so I’m very happy. I’m ready to play every position. I’m ready to play right wing back, No. 10, wherever the manager likes to put me. I am ready to fight for this club, so I never matter where I am. I’m so happy to play where the manager wanted me to play."

The current generation of Man United players has often lacked the passion and determination needed to restore the club to its former glory - a glaring shortcoming in the post-Ferguson era. However, in Amad, the Old Trafford faithful see a glimmer of hope, a sign that a new winning mentality could be beginning to take shape. They were particularly enthused when he insisted: "I am ready to fight for this club".

"More players like Amad, please," one fan on X (Twitter) remarked. "Loves playing for United and embodies everything this club represents." Meanwhile, a second supporter added: "Fair play to him. Playing well on the pitch, saying things that he knows the fans want to hear and lap up."

While another comment suggested the winger could be a "future captain" and a fourth predicted "he is going all the way to the top", it's crystal clear that Diallo is loved in the north-west. After scoring the winner against Manchester City in December and the equaliser against Liverpool in the most recent Gameweek, you can see why.

But while the Red Devils still remain in the bottom half of the Premier League, there's more work to do, and the Ivorian will be hoping to continue building his head of steam as they face a visit from Brighton on Sunday afternoon.