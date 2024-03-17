Highlights Amad Diallo, after scoring the match-winning goal, received a red card for taking off his shirt, forgetting about his earlier caution.

Diallo considers his goal against Liverpool the best of his career, despite being just his second for Manchester United since joining in 2021.

Manchester United have a strong record against Liverpool in the FA Cup, having won eight out of the ten contests played at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo received his marching orders after scoring the match-winning goal against Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final tie, and revealed – in his post-match interview – that he forgot that he picked up a yellow card just four minutes earlier.

From a Liverpool corner, the young Ivorian was on hand to pounce on a loose Harvey Elliott touch and set up Alejandro Garnacho as the Argentine progressed through the middle.

With Diallo producing a lung-busting run by his side, Conor Bradley was unable to thwart the oncoming pressure as Garnacho found his forward partner, who coolly finished it past Caoimhin Kelleher.

In the wake of his 120th-minute goal, Diallo took off his shirt and held in front of the Old Trafford faithful – and was given his second yellow card by referee John Brookes, albeit much to his surprise.

Amad Diallo Reveals He "Forgot" He Was Cautioned

'I Am Very Disappointed'

In the wake of the jubilation around Old Trafford, the 21-year-old can be somewhat forgiven for having a foggy memory of his earlier yellow card after he had come to the rescue to see Erik ten Hag and his Old Trafford-based outfit earn a spot in the competition's semi-final stage.

After the game and when the celebrations had cooled slightly, Diallo spoke to ITV’s Gabriel Clarke and went on to claim that he had forgotten that he had already been cautioned – although that wasn't enough to wipe the smile from his face.

“I forgot the first yellow. I am very disappointed about the red card but the most important thing for me is to win and against a big team like Liverpool, it’s a big big moment for me.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have hosted Liverpool at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on 10 different occasions, with Liverpool winning just once. The Red Devils have won eight of those 10 contests.

Diallo Believes Liverpool Goal Is The Best of his Career

Just His Second for Manchester United

Diallo, 21, was only featuring in his 13th outing for the Manchester outfit since the club shelled out £37 million for his services from Atalanta back in 2021, having been sent on loan to Rangers and Sunderland.

In his limited minutes at the club, Diallo had scored and assisted just once apiece before adding to his goal tally against Liverpool. He was asked by Clarke what his goal meant, and if it was the best of his career. With a wry smile, he replied:

"I think so. Against Liverpool, it was a very important moment, so I think it’s the best goal of my career. This is football, you need to believe, and I am very happy to score."

Thanks to Diallo's last-gasp heroics, Manchester United will now travel to Coventry City for the FA Cup semi-finals as they look to better their aspirations last season after losing to local rivals Manchester City in the final. Talking of their rivals, they will face capital club Chelsea in the other semi-final.