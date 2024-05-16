Highlights Manchester United legend Steve Bruce has told Amad Diallo to knock on Erik Ten Hag's door today.

Diallo shone in the Newcastle win and Bruce says he deserves to start in the FA Cup final.

Erik ten Hag's future still remains uncertain ahead of next season.

Manchester United legend Steve Bruce has told winger Amad Diallo to go and 'knock on the manager's door' to force his way into the starting XI for the FA Cup Final.

Diallo played a starring role for his side in their 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Wednesday evening in what was only his second Premier League start for two years, being labelled as being "absolutely terrific" by MUTV pundit Phil Bardsley.

The attacker assisted one goal and scored one himself in the Red Devils' final home game of the season ahead of what is expected to be a summer of change for the struggling club.

After their final league match of the season, away to Brighton, they then face their local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup Final at Wembley, with the 21-year-old now tipped to start the clash after two stellar performances.

Diallo In From Cold to Show His Worth

The winger has been told to seek Ten Hag talks

Bruce, an Old Trafford legend, was on post-match punditry duties and told the winger what his next steps are in order to keep his form going right until te end of the season.

The central defender who played over 400 times for the club draped his arm around Diallo's shoulder at pitchside and said:

"You know what you're going to do? Tomorrow you're going to knock on the manager's door to tell him you want to play in the Cup final."

With just two games to go this season you'd expect the tricky winger to be given two more starts, which is all the more impressive when his previous start for the club on Sunday in their 1-0 loss to Arsenal was his first in just under three years.

However, the winds of change are going to gust around the club this summer as new owners INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, get ready to shake up all facets of the club both on and off of the pitch.

Diallo joined the club in a deal totalling just under £40m with add-ons included and has since been sent on loan to Rangers, where he largely flopped, but he did show signs of promise during his next loan spell at Sunderland.

Due to his age, the club's investment in him, and his ability to still grow as a footballer it's unlikely he'll be shipped out but many of the current squad may not be so lucky.

Raphael Varane's departure was announced recently and a report from The Telegraph suggests that all but a few key players will be able to leave should suitable offers arrive for them.

Ten Hag's Future is Still Undecided

The Dutchman may still be on his way out too

With sweeping changes set to come to the club, the manager Ten Hag is possibly going to depart too.

With this season being one of the worst top-flight campaigns on record for Manchester United speculation about his position seems inevitable.

A recent Sky Sports report suggests he may have been wanted by Bayern Munich for what looked as though it would be a soon-to-be-available position with Thomas Tuchel leaving, but an unexpected twist means that the 50-year-old could now end up staying at the Allianz Arena.

Whatever happens in the close season, Manchester United look set to be a different side next campaign.