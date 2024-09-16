Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has enjoyed an impressive start to the season at Old Trafford, and according to Manchester Evening News, he's set to be offered a new long-term contract.

Last season, Diallo wasn't given many opportunities to impress and was rarely seen in the starting XI. Erik ten Hag has shown plenty of faith in him since the 2024/2025 campaign began, starting three out of the four opening Premier League fixtures.

Diallo's current deal is set to expire next summer, but United do have the option to extend his contract until the following year. In order to fend off any potential interest, the Red Devils will want to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Man Utd to Offer Diallo a New Deal

He wants to stay at Old Trafford

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, United are expected to offer Diallo a new long-term contract in the next few months. If a new deal isn't agreed before the new year, then the Red Devils will exercise the option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

The report claims that Diallo, described as 'sensational' by Jason Cundy, has expressed his desire to stay at United for his whole career.

Amad Diallo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign Amad Diallo Shots on target percentage 40.0 Shots 2.33 Key passes 2.33 Goals 0.23 Assists 0.23

Diallo enjoyed an impressive display against Southampton last time out for ten Hag's side, with journalist Samuel Luckurst giving him an eight out of 10 rating, labelling him as United's best player. The young winger is currently keeping the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony out of the team and is making it incredibly difficult for the United duo to break into the starting XI.

Diallo moved to Old Trafford back in 2021 for a fee which could total £37m. At the time, it looked like an incredibly expensive deal for a then-18-year-old, but we're starting to see why the Red Devils were desperate to secure his signature. With his contract edging closer to expiring, it's imperative that United tie him down to a new deal.

Marcus Rashford Praised After Man Utd Win

He scored his first goal of the season

Marcus Rashford has been heavily criticised in recent months after some sub-standard displays for his beloved Manchester United. The England international hasn't produced in front of goal as much as expected, but he ended his goal drought by striking in the first half against Southampton at the weekend.

Reacting after the game, pundit Danny Murphy praised Rashford's performance, suggesting that he looked a completely different player to what we've seen in recent months after causing Russell Martin's defence 'plenty of problems' at St Mary's Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of FBref - correct as of 16/09/2024